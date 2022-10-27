MONTPELIER — City spending would climb nearly 18% in just two fiscal years — one of them less than four months old — based on an inflation-based budget recommendation city councilors didn’t have much to say about Wednesday night.
Asked for “guidance” as their biweekly meeting was nearing an end, council members — three of them running for higher office next week — punted.
It was late. The meeting started nearly five hours earlier and City Manager Bill Fraser told councilors there was still time for them to react to a preliminary proposal that assumes property tax revenue would increase 8.2% to keep pace with the rate of inflation.
Fraser said that and other assumptions could still be tweaked, but, absent direction from the council members can expect to hear that 8.2% figure again in mid-December when he presents them with a refined version of a budget that is still in its infancy.
“If we don’t hear anything from the City Council, that (an 8.2% increase) is what we would probably present you,” Fraser said, adding: “You don’t have to decide that now, but that’s sort of your first big … policy question.”
It went unanswered during a Wednesday night session that ended shortly after Assistant City Manager Kelly Murphy breezed through a budget overview that hit the highlights, raised some red flags, but didn’t generate much discussion.
The preliminary proposal assumes the city will generate a little more than $1 million in new revenue during the fiscal year that starts next July. The vast majority of that new revenue — nearly $875,000 — would come from property taxes. This year’s budget is built on the premise the city will collect more than $11.1 million in property taxes. An 8.2% increase would push that figure just over $12 million.
That’s the good news.
The bad news, Murphy told councilors, is the cost of business as usual in the Capital City would require spending an additional $1.8 million — about $800,000 more than the revenue that is currently anticipated, even with the recommended 8.2% increase in property taxes.
What’s it mean?
Based on the current grand list, Murphy said, it would mean adding 9 cents to a tax rate she’s already projecting would increase 10 cents in a city where every penny on the rate generates a little over $88,000 in property taxes.
And here’s where things get tricky, though Murphy didn’t say so Wednesday night.
Montpelier is in the middle of a reappraisal — its first since 2010. Property values will go up — some more than others — when that exercise wraps up next summer. The tax rate will go down, though how much won’t be clear until months after the budget now being built is presented to voters in March.
Using the current grand list is the best city officials can do to provide some sense of where things stand as work on the budget begins.
That 8.2% increase would add 10 cents to the tax rate based on the current grand list and it would take another 9 cents to cover known increases that range from negotiated pay raises to debt service associated with a series of bonds approved by voters earlier this year.
Murphy has pegged the annualized cost of those bonds at $455,000. Based on the current grand list that’s 5 cents of what won’t be a 19-cent rate, but could be if not for the reappraisal.
A combination of anticipated wage increases ($655,000), right-sizing overtime in a short-staffed city ($265,000), health insurance costs ($110,000) and wage-based benefit adjustments ($75,000) collectively account for more than $1.1 million of the budget increase. Based on the current grand list, that amounts to 12.5 cents on the tax rate.
A status quo budget — one that doesn’t include any new programs or positions — would require spending more than $1.8 million more than the $16.1 million budget approved by voters in March, an increase of 11.3%. The current budget reflected a spending spike of 9.7%.
Limiting the two-year increase to 18% would require cutting roughly $800,000 to hit the 8.2% target.
There are other budget assumptions and one of them is the city won’t tap its unrestricted fund balance, which pre-audit estimates suggest is a little more than $2 million. That’s slightly below the threshold — “15% of budgeted general fund expenditures” — included in a council-approved policy.
The alternative is to identify a mix of budget reductions and alternative revenue sources to fund existing operations.
Councilors were told the preliminary proposal was “a starting point” and their feedback would influence how the process plays out.
Asked for guidance, but told it could come later, councilors opted for the latter. Their next meeting is Nov. 9.
