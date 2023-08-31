MONTPELIER — The final leg of Montpelier’s first reappraisal in 13 years is about to begin even as property tax bills start hitting mailboxes across the Capital City.

The tax bills, which were delayed because of the reappraisal this year, went out in Wednesday’s mail — hours before a midnight deadline for property owners, who had previously grieved their new assessments, to appeal the results of those brief hearings to the Board of Civil Authority.

