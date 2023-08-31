MONTPELIER — The final leg of Montpelier’s first reappraisal in 13 years is about to begin even as property tax bills start hitting mailboxes across the Capital City.
The tax bills, which were delayed because of the reappraisal this year, went out in Wednesday’s mail — hours before a midnight deadline for property owners, who had previously grieved their new assessments, to appeal the results of those brief hearings to the Board of Civil Authority.
One came in just under the wire, but 31 owners of 50 different properties, including the city’s largest taxpayer — National Life Insurance Co. — now have pending appeals with the city.
All will be the subject of a fresh round of hearings City Clerk John Odum predicted Thursday should be underway by mid-September.
By law, they have to be, though decisions in each of the appeals will come much later because the evidentiary hearings before the Board of Civil Authority are just one step in a process that likely will take weeks.
Before making any decisions the board — which includes Odum, the entire city council and all of Montpelier’s elected justices of the peace – must assign three-member inspection committees to visit each of the properties where assessments have been challenged. Those committees will have up to 30 days to draft a report detailing the inspection, and as those reports come in, the board will have an additional 15 days to make decisions.
Those decisions can be appealed either to the state appraiser or superior court. Though such appeals are rare they aren’t unprecedented, and City Manager Bill Fraser recently suggested that was a distinct possibility with respect to the National Life appeal.
National Life took the city to court in the wake of the 2010 reappraisal, and was among the 160 properties that were the subject of formal grievance hearings last month.
The grievance was at least partially successful. The preliminary assessment for National Life’s 236-acre campus — the one that is home to the five-story, 75,000-square-foot office building that sits atop National Life Drive — was just over $66.2 million. That figure was subsequently pared to $60.9 million — $5.3 million less than originally proposed and roughly $15.3 million more than its pre-reappraisal assessment.
That’s still too high in the estimation of the company that annually receives a property tax bill that dwarfs any others in Montpelier.
In its recently filed appeal, National Life alleges City Assessor Marty Lagerstedt and representatives of New England Municipal Consultants that was hired to conduct the reappraisal “failed to correctly consider income and expense information and market conditions pertaining to the property” in determining its fair market value.
There are no comparable sales to consider because there are no comparable properties in Montpelier, which puts the National Life appeal in a league of its own.
At $60.3 million, National Life’s reduced assessment is considerably more than the combined assessments of all the other 49 properties that are the subject of pending appeals.
The remaining appeals involve assessments that range from $4,300, by far the lowest, to a little more than $3.1 million. The former is a tiny undeveloped parcel on River Street; the latter is a 36-unit apartment complex on Cedar Hill Lane.
The appeals include two handwritten sentences penned by a Terrace Street resident who still “strongly disagrees” with his new assessment to an inch-thick submission from a Sibley Avenue woman that includes, among many other things an off-topic “letter to Santa.”
Most of the appeals are brief — some as short as a sentence or two. Others supply more detail and some owners allege mistakes they believe unfairly inflated their assessments.
The board will consider those appeals in coming weeks, even as Odum predicted a wave of flood-related tax abatement requests that will give it more work to do.
Odum received two early abatement requests, but said when the just-mailed tax bills are delivered in coming days that number will start to climb.
“That’s when I expect the abatement requests to start rolling in,” he said.
Tax bills are based on the assessed value of properties as of April 1 and don’t take into account damage done by the flood in July.
Abatement is one way to address that and owners of flood-damaged properties — including some that aren’t habitable — are expected to seek some relief on that front.
Odum said considering those requests is a separate process — one that likely won’t start before October given statutory deadlines that must be met with respect to the tax appeal process.
The first quarterly tax installment is due on Oct. 2.