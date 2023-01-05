MONTPELIER — School commissioners are comfortable with a $29 million budget proposal that would boost spending by nearly 6.1%, but troubled by compulsory ballot language they fear could mislead voters in the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District come Town Meeting Day.
The budget’s bottom line isn’t the problem, though, barring any last-minute adjustments, the board is proposing to spend just over $1.65 million more to run the pre-K-12 school system than voters in Montpelier and Roxbury approved last March.
It isn’t even the cost per equalized pupil, which draft ballot language suggests would climb to about $19,654 based on best available estimates. On its own, that number isn’t alarming and is middle of the pack by central Vermont standards.
The problem, to the extent there is one, is the next number in that draft ballot article — the one that swelled from 7.452% when the board met late last month to 8.95% when Superintendent Libby Bonesteel and Business Manager Christina Kimball walked members and the public through the budget for the third time Wednesday night.
“That can be a scary number,” Kimball said of figure that reflects the year-over-year increase in the district’s spending per equalized pupil.
Board members weren’t wild about it when it was less than 7.5%, and it's now pushing 9% due to a revised estimate that suggested the district has shed roughly 28 equalized pupils in the last year — about 17 more than was used for the last budget presentation.
Kimball’s concern — one shared by the board and, she said, business managers around the state — is voters will balk at a number that doesn’t reflect the tax impact of the budget they are being asked to approve.
Thanks, in part, to an unprecedented increase in the projected in the “dollar yield” — a key component of calculating tax rates in Vermont — the tax implications of the proposed budget in Montpelier and Roxbury are anything but scary.
According to Kimball’s estimates, the education tax rate in Roxbury would drop 13.9 cents if the draft budget is approved as proposed. Some of that reduction can be attributed to the projected increase in the dollar yield and some to the fact that Roxbury’s common level of appraisal, or CLA, actually went up at a time when almost every other community's, including Montpelier’s, went down.
The best estimate Kimball can use for Montpelier doesn’t reflect the results of a reappraisal that will reset property values in Montpelier and drive down the education tax rate.
What Kimball can say is if Montpelier weren’t in the midst of a reappraisal approval of the proposed budget would add about 2 cents to the local tax rate, an increase of 1.28%.
Board members like the sound of those numbers and are hoping voters won’t be confused by ballot language they would like to see changed.
Though board members haven’t formally adopted the draft budget yet, they didn’t propose any substantive changes and neither did the few members of the public who asked questions.
The draft budget includes money for anticipated settlement in ongoing negotiations with unionized teachers and support staff. Board members were briefed on the status of those negotiations, which involve labor agreements that expire June 30, during a meeting ending executive session.
The spending plan reflects a 12.6% increase — roughly $296,000 — in health insurance costs and several new positions.
Bonesteel said one of those positions — a school psychiatrist — would be “budget neutral,” because the district would use money it pays private psychiatrists to create an in-house position.
Another position — a director of social-emotional learning — isn’t new at all, but it is new to the budget, because Bonesteel said it is being paid for with pandemic-related federal funding this year.
Plans to hire two social-emotional learning interventionists — one for Union Elementary School and another for Main Street Middle School — aren’t reflected in the budget and will be paid for with a separate federal grant.
Due to enrollment projections, Bonesteel said the budget reflects the reduction of one classroom teaching position at Union Elementary School that likely will be realized through attrition.
Bonesteel said the budget does include funding for a second school counselor and a second literacy interventionist at Main Street Middle School.
While board members were comfortable with the budget, several said they wanted to hear more about compensation for food service employees who aren’t directly employed by the district after fielding a complaint those workers are being paid less than a livable wage.
“Food service is critical to our kids and critically valued,” Chair Jim Murphy said, echoing those who suggested the issue be added to an upcoming agenda.
