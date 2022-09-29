MONTPELIER — When it comes to pay raises, unionized members of the city’s public works department are about to get more than was bargained.
A memorandum of understanding that was approved by city councilors as part of their “consent agenda” Wednesday night was the subject of some negotiation between a city struggling to fill persistent vacancies and a short-handed department that would welcome the help.
It’s one that will come at an estimated first-year cost of $167,000 and modifies a wage scale that was part of a previously negotiated four-year labor agreement that isn’t due to expire until June 30, 2024.
The contract’s end date won’t change under the newly approved memorandum of understanding, but how much current and prospective public works employees will be paid is about to.
Though the council didn’t discuss the agreement before approving it Wednesday night, City Manager Bill Fraser said Thursday the wage increase on top of the already negotiated wage increase reflected an attempt to recruit and retain employees at a time when their skills are in demand.
“We’ve got unsustainable vacancies, and we want to be able to recruit new people and hang on to the people we have,” he said.
According to Fraser, attempts to fill five vacant positions — all posted roughly a year ago — have failed to attract suitable applicants; winter is now coming, and the department is stretched thin.
“We want to be able to plow roads,” he said.
Fraser, who sounded the “staffing” alarm for city councilors Wednesday night, said it isn’t unique to Montpelier — or Vermont — but the bandwidth at City Hall is being tested, as are the core services the city provides.
Public works is one of them and, in a city that maintains 52 miles of paved streets and 25 miles of sidewalk, as well as sewer lines that run under them. Filling the vacant positions is crucial, he said.
Fraser said doing that requires revisiting the wage scale included in the public works contract with an eye toward offering a competitive starting wage.
The new wage scale does that — boosting the hourly wage for an entry level position with no commercial drivers license (CDL) from $19.40 to $22, an increase of nearly 13.4%. The city will cover the cost of those employees obtaining their CDL in exchange for a two-year commitment with the understanding that an employee who leaves early will reimburse the city a prorated amount for the cost of the CDL.
Increasing the bottom rung of the wage scale had a ripple effect with respect to compensation for current city employees.
Those increases vary across the grid-like wage scale that includes 10 longevity-based steps and seven experience-based grades.
Grade 12 is currently entry level and anyone on grade 14 who has worked for the city for four years is currently being paid $23.03 an hour. For the pay period that starts Oct. 11, that same employee will be paid $23.03 an hour — an increase of $2.47 an hour or about 10.7% over the previously negotiated increase for the contract year that started in July.
The additional increases appear to range from 3% to 13.4%, with several falling somewhere between 5.4% and 10.7%. The latter steps likely reflect where the existing union membership falls on the modified wage scale.
Fraser has proposed using a mix of vacancy savings and surplus funds to cover the cost of the wage adjustment for the balance of this fiscal year and a revised wage schedule for the contract’s final year will be considered during upcoming budget deliberations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.