MONTPELIER – Though it happened by complete coincidence, the Capital City has hired a man that local officials believe is the first black police chief in Vermont at a time when the nation is protesting the treatment of black people by law enforcement.
The city held a news conference via Zoom Wednesday morning to introduce the community to Brian Peete.
Peete, 44, will start working alongside current Chief Anthony Facos on June 15, after he completes the two-week quarantine necessary because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Facos is retiring after 35 years of service. Peete is expected to take over July 1.
City Manager William Fraser said Peete has had a long career in law enforcement and the military. Fraser said the last two police chiefs were Montpelier residents who had worked their way up the ranks, but this new police chief hails from out of state.
Peete had been working as the police chief in Alamogordo, New Mexico, and was born and raised in Chicago. Fraser said the city had 19 people apply for the job of the city's top law enforcement official, but Peete was the best candidate of the bunch, and quickly became the city's top choice.
“He impressed us with his demeanor, knowledge, breadth of experience, leadership skills and emphasis on mental health awareness and response,” the city manager said.
Fraser said the hope is Peete will continue the police department's high level of services put in place by Facos.
Peete first served in the U.S. Air Force, working his way up to region manager of the Office of Special Investigations. He then served as a police officer in Chicago, following in his parents' footsteps, and held multiple positions there before taking the job as police chief in New Mexico.
He was hired in April 2018, but resigned in November after he submitted a whistleblower letter alleging the city was “dysfunctional and experiencing low morale and confidence in its leadership,” according to published reports. He was suspended by the city after the letter was submitted; he filed a lawsuit claiming the action taken against him was retaliatory.
Fraser said he dug deeply into the matter and “came away even more convinced that Brian Peete is the right choice for Montpelier.”
He said a difficult administrative environment created by city officials conflicted with Peete's professional ethics. The city manager said it was clear Peete still had overwhelming support of many in the Alamogordo community, including those who worked with and for him.
“His integrity throughout the ordeal is inspiring,” Fraser said.
Peete said getting this job was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and insisted he would not let the community down. He said he chose Montpelier, in part, because he wanted a home, a community for his family, which includes his wife, Natalie, and their 6-year-old daughter, Gabriella, and the city appeared to be a good fit and checked many of his boxes.
“It feels like home,” he said.
He said the police department's reputation was another draw. Peete said the department has a strong culture of service to the community and he wants to follow the lead set by Facos in terms of inclusion, accountability, transparency, community-based service and 21st century policing.
Peete's hiring comes as those in the country and parts of the world protest against the treatment of black Americans by police. The protests were spurred by the killing of George Floyd, a black man, late last month when a white police officer pressed his neck to the ground with his knee for nine minutes.
Though the hiring process took months to complete and was started well before any protests took place, the timing of his hiring couldn't have been better.
Videos have been shared on social media where police appear to be engaging in brutality where the protests were started due to complaints against police brutality. Members of the media are being targeted by officers with rubber bullets and teargas, one photojournalist lost an eye from a rubber bullet, and peaceful protesters are attacked and arrested.
Peete said in an interview with The Times Argus on Wednesday he always felt law enforcement was a calling and a purpose for him. He decided to take on a leadership role because working as an officer in Chicago he saw an older law enforcement culture that wasn't good, adding there was a darkness around the culture. Peete said he believes when someone joins an organization they should do so with the hope of giving back or making it better or both. He said he wanted to work to change the culture.
Peete recalled a time in Chicago where someone was shot and a young kid was upset about it. He said he hugged the child and then the child pushed away because he didn't want to be seen hugging a police officer. Peete said other officers also gave him a hard time about hugging the kid.
“That's not right, you know. Because once you kind of get that crust on you, that wall, you don't become human anymore and I don't want to feel that,” he said.
Peete said he wanted to take on a leadership role to show other officers it was acceptable to hug an upset child in his line of work, among other things.
Peete said what these protest videos shows is something abolitionist Frederick Douglass talked about. He paraphrased Douglass and said, “those in power don't want to relinquish it.”
Peete said he tries to see the silver lining and he draws strength and confidence from some officers pushing back so hard against the protests because they know their way of policing is over.
He said there are leaders in law enforcement whose voices are now being amplified with a message of serving their communities.
“I'm sorry that people have to go through what they're going through. All that means is it just pushes our profession back more. It allows for a narrative to be created that we are an absolute. That all police officers are like this. When in actuality we're not,” he said.
Disclosure: At the invitation of City Manager William Fraser, Executive Editor and Publisher Steven Pappas served on the community group that interviewed and evaluated the three finalists for the Montpelier police chief position.
