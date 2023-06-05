You can always find something new in downtown Montpelier. The city’s diverse, unique and locally owned stores attract a range of people wanting to start up their own business. A number of new business startups have added to Montpelier’s eclectic mix in 2023. New offerings include restaurants and cafes (even dog biscuits), art, bodywork, a gallery, an after-school program. Why not check them out?
Eateries
Penzo Pizza moved into the Inn at Montpelier (147 Main St.) over the winter. It’s a family run restaurant, owned and managed by Dave Penzo with his sons, Tyler and Luke. They serve Neapolitan Pizza, the taste of Dave’s childhood Italian roots. Penzo’s makes fresh dough using a blend of flours every day. Their incredibly spacious porch is open for the season. Penzo’s is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday
Cafe Noa, 8 Putnam St. (off Barre Street) is open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch. It’s southern facing, along the bike path, a perfect stop to eat outside. Owners’ Joe Buley and Lori-Martin Buley named the café using the first initials of their three daughters’ names. In addition to the delicious breakfast offerings (including the breakfast sandwiches with homemade English muffins), the cafe features Joe’s Kitchen delicious soups. Cafe Noa is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Three Penny Taproom (expansion): While not a new restaurant, TPT is expanding. Owner Kevin Kerner tells us the new space will give the restaurant more kitchen space, plus it will include a small space for private parties, a small riser for potential music events. In addition, TPT is revamping its entire draft system to upgrade it to a state-of-the-art, more efficient system.
Health and beauty
Honey and Hive Holistic Skin Care at 7 Main St. was born from owner Holly Swart’s experiences on the West Coast. Her family moved East after the Almeda Fire in Ashland, Oregon, in 2020. She wanted to create a safe space for people to come and receive an integrative approach to skin care and purchase products that are free of toxic chemicals, dyes and additives. Holly specializes in Sugaring, a natural form of hair removal, and oncology skin care services. Honey and Hive is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Northern Routes Beauty Bar at 89 Main St., (inside City Center) is a place locals come to experience exceptional service and personal care from highly trained artists. Staff create beautiful color and cuts that are personalized to each individual and are constantly advancing their skills, techniques and product knowledge to keep up with the newest styles. The Beauty Bar offers a variety of beauty services outside of hair care such as manicures and pedicures, full body waxing, lash extensions and lash lift and tints, facials, micro needling skin treatments and teeth whitening. Northern Routes is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Arts
Courtney Rekord Jewelry, creates custom jewelry for adventurous people and the places they love. Her pieces cover a wide range from engagement and wedding bands to necklaces and belt buckles. She creates a number of lines of nature-themed jewelry. One line of jewelry she designs is landscape inspired, creating pieces using USGS data using a specific location (think a place you grew up, got engaged or the view from your home). Other work features botanical designs and bird song jewelry. Contact Courtney via her website at courtneyreckord.com
Hexam Gallery, owned by John Zaso, opened in April. It’s located above Capitol Kitchen. Hexum is a contemporary art gallery dedicated to presenting work from emerging and mid-career artists. The gallery curates solo presentations and group exhibitions on a rotating basis, and is active in the community by offering a space for events, readings and gatherings. John plans on having exhibitions that run every six weeks, with an opening reception every two months, falling in line with the Montpelier Art Walk. Hexum is open 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays; noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and by appointment (email hexumgallery@gmail.com for more information).
Child care
New Horizons is a Montpelier-based, after-school and before-school program located in City Center at 89 Main St. The program is run on the idea that all people deserve a safe and welcoming environment to be themselves.
Miscellaneous
Vermont Dog Eats, located at 5 East State St., bakes USDA-organic dog treats in the downtown Montpelier location. The bakery sources its ingredients from a number of local farms and producers. The dog treats are certified organic, free of wheat, soy, sugar, byproducts or preservatives, and baked right in downtown Montpelier. The canine bakery opened over Memorial Day weekend and donates 2% of its profits to dog organizations. Vermont Dog Eats is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Design Room Services, tucked behind Mangis Bakery at 28 School St., does a bit of everything related to sewing, including alterations. Owner Lisa Langevin specializes in everything bridal, from designing wedding gowns to garter belts, ring pillows, undergarments, and bridal fit adjustments. She also has a small boutique, which includes her own line of sleepwear “Nightlife,” made from silks and natural fibers (think gorgeous silk robes). Design Room Services is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Carolyn Grodinsky is the Montpelier Alive marketing and events coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.