The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted plans, upset lives, and presented unprecedented challenges to businesses. But it has also presented new opportunities.
Economist Joseph Schumpeter coined the term “creative destruction” to describe how innovation sometimes arises out of chaos. Job loss and economic upheaval often lead to business creation. As entrepreneurs seize on opportunities created by the coronavirus economy, we are seeking new ways of doing things, new income opportunities, perhaps new ways to stave off boredom.
Despite the pandemic — or perhaps because of it — U.S. Census Bureau data shows that entrepreneurs are undaunted, with new business applications in January 2021 up more than 73% year-over-year. National Public Radio described it as a “startup boom.”
However, 72% of new businesses reported finding funds to start a business was a particular challenge during the pandemic, according to a December study by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. The same study showed that close to half of entrepreneurs reported that finding the information, education, or knowledge necessary to run a business was a challenge.
Montpelier Alive and the Montpelier Development Corporation recently launched the Welcome to Montpelier Program, which aims to make it easier for entrepreneurs to open a business and succeed in Montpelier. To address some of the challenges of opening a business in a pandemic, the Welcome to Montpelier Program offers wraparound business support and grant opportunities for new businesses who open in Montpelier.
In other words, the funds and business knowledge to make you successful.
The Welcome to Montpelier Program provides support for new businesses, including technical assistance from a trained business counselor, promotional opportunities, a business mentor, and special funding opportunities.
Through our partnership with the Center for Women and Enterprise, businesses in the Welcome to Montpelier program will be paired with a business counselor who will provide business planning assistance and prepare your business to open and thrive. After working with the counselor, businesses may become eligible to apply for one of three $5,000 Welcome to Montpelier grants. Grant recipients will receive additional benefits, including promotional opportunities, a free one-year membership in Montpelier Alive, a business mentor, and ongoing support from the business counselor.
Whether you have an existing home-based business that you are ready to take to the next level or a tech start-up, the program can support your growth.
Applications to join the program are now open and will be accepted on an ongoing basis. BIPOC- and women-owned businesses are strongly encouraged to apply. Businesses can learn more and apply to participate at www.welcometomontpelier.com
Dan Groberg is executive director of Montpelier Alive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.