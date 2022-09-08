Montpelier Alive logo
The Taste of Montpelier Food Festival is unlike any food festival you've been to before. Forget about those stuffy events with $100 tickets off in the middle of a hot field. Join us in the heart of Montpelier's downtown to get a true taste of what we're all about: fun, approachable, delicious.

The main event is The Great Taste, Saturday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. on State Street from Main to Elm streets. Enjoy signature dishes from Montpelier's eclectic restaurants (eater.com calls us a "food destination"), Vermont food truck favorites, tastes from artisans showcasing the best Vermont food products, a cocktail garden hosted by award-winning distillers Barr Hill, and more. Add on world-class street performers, and it's an event not to be missed.

