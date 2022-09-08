The Taste of Montpelier Food Festival is unlike any food festival you've been to before. Forget about those stuffy events with $100 tickets off in the middle of a hot field. Join us in the heart of Montpelier's downtown to get a true taste of what we're all about: fun, approachable, delicious.
The main event is The Great Taste, Saturday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. on State Street from Main to Elm streets. Enjoy signature dishes from Montpelier's eclectic restaurants (eater.com calls us a "food destination"), Vermont food truck favorites, tastes from artisans showcasing the best Vermont food products, a cocktail garden hosted by award-winning distillers Barr Hill, and more. Add on world-class street performers, and it's an event not to be missed.
Come hungry, as we’re featuring delicious food from Montpelier restaurants, a variety of food trucks, and some of the best food and beverage artisans from across the state. Some highlights include a banh mi sandwich from Enna, Montpelier’s global deli; tuna nachos from Hugo’s Bar & Grill; goat cheese from Vermont Creamery, and much more.
Incredible chefs will join us at the Demo Tent on State Street, where you can learn how to make (and sample) Oakes & Evelyn’s signature gnocchi; Three Sisters Stew with Junior Iron Chef Vermont; Papaya Salad with Wilaiwan’s; and Bee’s Knees cocktails with the mixologists from Barr Hill.
You can chat with Martin Philip, award-winning baker and author and Baking Ambassador at the King Arthur Baking Company. Bring your baking questions, or bring your baked goods for troubleshooting and feedback.
Don’t forget to stop by the Montpelier Alive table to vote for your favorite bite to win the Best of Montpelier Award, presented by Consolidated Communications. Just by voting, you'll be entered to win one of 10 gift boxes from Cabot Creamery.
On top of the incredible food, The Great Taste will feature some incredible street performers, including Yo-Yo Guy’s unique, high-energy comedy yo-yo show; radical street band Brass Balagan; Big Nazo’s intergalactic puppets; juggler Peter Panic; and Americana comedy band The Hokum Bros.
Additional weekend events include: a corn roast at the Capitol City Farmers Market; two parties at Barr Hill; a special prix fixe menu all weekend at Three Penny Taproom; an exhibit about the Common Cracker at the Vermont History Museum; and the first annual Montpelier Burger Battle, which kicks off at the festival and runs through Oct. 10.
Thank you to our event sponsors: Presenting Sponsor Hunger Mountain Co-op; Platinum Sponsors VSECU, Vermont Creamery, and Barr Hill; Gold Sponsors Community National Bank and Vermont Mutual; Event Supporters AARP, Lake Champlain Chocolates, Cabot, Three Penny Taproom, and Fidium Fiber; and media sponsors Seven Days and WCAX.
Dan Groberg is Montpelier Alive's executive director. Katie Trautz is Montpelier Alive's events coordinator.
(0) comments
