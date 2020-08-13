The COVID-19 crisis has certainly thrown a wrench into a lot of plans. Here at Montpelier Alive, we had to cancel several events, including our July 3 Independence Day Celebration, and put off projects that we were eager to complete. The good news is that a bit of normalcy is returning, and we are excited to announce some upcoming events and projects that you should be aware of.
First, we are thrilled to announce that our Hunger Mountain Co-op Brown Bag Summer Concert Series is returning this year. We hope you’ll join us for our series of six free performances in the courtyard of Christ Episcopal Church at 64 State St. in downtown Montpelier.
We kick off the series on Thursday, Aug. 20, with contemporary Americana by The Revenants. On Aug. 27, A2VT synthesizes their native African musical and dance roots with Western pop and Hip Hop sensibilities. On Sept. 3, Mikahely draws inspiration from traditional Malagasy rhythms to create his own unique sound on guitar and valiha (a zither-like instrument made from bamboo). See the full lineup at www.montpelieralive.org/brownbag
We look forward to being able to enjoy music together in community in a safe way. Capacity will be limited and all attendees will be required to undergo temperature checks and health screenings and provide contact information. Masks and physical distancing are required.
Many thanks to our series sponsor Hunger Mountain Co-op and our concert sponsors VSECU, Crosshair Communications, Edward Jones, Kristen Dearborn, Central Vermont New Directions Coalition, and Wilschek Iarrapiano Law Office.
You should also save the date for Moonlight Madness Weekend, powered by VSECU, where Montpelier comes alive by moonlight. Join us downtown on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16-17, 5 to 9 p.m. for street performances, extended shopping hours, restaurant specials and some of the best sales of the year. Sales will take place all weekend and special precautions will be in place to ensure everyone’s safety. Thank you to our platinum sponsors, VSECU, National Life Group, Union Mutual and Community National Bank. Much more information to come.
Finally, we are excited about the long-awaited conclusion of our downtown wayfinding project. The wayfinding signage project is intended to promote local cultural destinations and businesses by deploying signs that are professionally designed with a uniquely Montpelier theme as opposed to the standard highway directional signs. Burlington and other communities have successfully utilized wayfinding signs as a means of welcoming visitors to their towns and assisting them with navigating to all the destinations of interest. After several years of planning and community input, you can look forward to the new signage appearing on city streets later this month.
For all the latest information on Montpelier businesses and events, visit www.montpelieralive.org
Dan Groberg is executive director of Montpelier Alive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.