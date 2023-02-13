When I first moved to Montpelier 30 years ago, I repaired my shoes at the Cobbler’s Leather Shoppe, at 67 Main St., where Splash is currently located. When the store closed a few years later, I remember the owner, Charlie Baril, telling me no one repairs shoes anymore. I was disheartened, but in researching this column, I learned many downtown businesses still repair and refurbish.
With only one landfill in Vermont, and all the benefits of keeping items in circulation as long as possible, Montpelier Alive wanted to feature these diverse shops in town, helping us to reduce, reuse and recycle.
For starters, I posted a request for reuse businesses on Front Porch Forum. I received many replies and many more recommendations than I expected. Ranging from buying used bikes and computers, repairing broken zippers and jewelry, finding unique vintage and consignment clothing, and retrofitting/reusing existing windows, I learned there are still plenty of opportunities.
Some stores have a sole focus on reuse and repair, others sold both new and used, for example, Althea’s attic, Bear Pond Books, and Play it Again Sam. As for a shoe repair shop, we luckily have Boisvert’s Shoe Repair in Barre.
Below is a list of downtown stores that repair, refurbish and sell used items in Montpelier.
Bear Pond books, 77 Main St.
Book Garden, 50 State St.
Jumping Raindrops Sewing and Design, sewing repair, custom fitting on Elm Street
Clothing — Donation and Consignment
Get Up Vintage, 9 Langdon St.
Heathers Nearly New, 62 River St.
Trinity Church thrift store, located in basement of Trinity Church 137 Main St. (Saturdays only 10 a.m. to noon)
Katie’s Jewels, 6 State St.
Guitar Sam, repairs and provides maintenance service on musical gear, Main Street
Buch Spieler Records, record store (used and new), Langdon Street
Technical repair/electronics, cell phone
MobiTech, 13 Main St., mobile device and computer repair service
North Branch Tech, 2 Spring St., computer repair (note new location)
FreeRide, a volunteer run community bike shop selling used bikes and helping people to repair their bikes, Barre Street
Onion River Outdoors, annual bike swap, Langdon Street
Onion River Outdoors and Slopestyle Ski and Ride for bike repair, River Street
Open Sash, specializes in energy efficiency, weatherization, and restoration of old windows, East Montpelier
Please let me know if I missed any Montpelier businesses by emailing festivals@montpelieralive.org. Carolyn Grodinsky is the event and marketing coordinator at Montpelier Alive.
