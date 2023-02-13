Montpelier Alive logo
When I first moved to Montpelier 30 years ago, I repaired my shoes at the Cobbler’s Leather Shoppe, at 67 Main St., where Splash is currently located. When the store closed a few years later, I remember the owner, Charlie Baril, telling me no one repairs shoes anymore. I was disheartened, but in researching this column, I learned many downtown businesses still repair and refurbish.

With only one landfill in Vermont, and all the benefits of keeping items in circulation as long as possible, Montpelier Alive wanted to feature these diverse shops in town, helping us to reduce, reuse and recycle.

