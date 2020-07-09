An iced coffee to go from a table on the side of the street. A gin and tonic for the road, or a drink to linger over at an outdoor patio. Curbside pickup of some new grilling utensils or a mountain bike. Things in Montpelier might look and feel a little different this year, but the “new normal” still promises many summertime delights.
Montpelier businesses have adapted to keep our community safe while providing you with the same top-notch shopping and dining experience you have come to expect. Enjoy one of our great dining options with curbside pickup at many of your favorite spots, and new or expanded outdoor dining options at Charlie O’s, J. Morgans, Julio’s, The North Branch Cafe, Sarducci’s, Three Penny Taproom, and more.
USA Today just named Montpelier the No. 2 Best Small Town for Shopping in the United States thanks to our dozens of independently owned boutiques. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift, a new summer outfit, or the perfect olive oil to complement your grilled vegetables, you’ll find it locally and enjoy our exceptional customer service.
Local businesses have signed on to The Montpelier Way Pledge to keep you safe while shopping and are happy to accommodate you with online or phone shopping if you don’t feel comfortable shopping in person. We encourage you to join fellow residents and shop owners in taking the pledge to support local, safely at www.themontpelierway.com
There are even some great new businesses to enjoy downtown. The Greatest Caper, a heist-themed escape room experience, is up and running at 97 State St. near the Capitol Showplace theater. The Louvre needs your help. A notorious art thief has stolen the Mona Lisa and hidden it in his Montpelier lair. Do you have what it takes to solve the Da Vinci themed puzzles and recover history’s most revered work of art? Use the code MONTPELIERALIVE at http://thegreatestcaper.com to save 20% on your private booking.
For local foodies, Indian-Nepali Kitchen promises culinary delights when it opens soon at 100 Main St. From the owners of Kathmandu restaurant in St. Albans, Indian-Nepali Kitchen will feature traditional fare, including curries, lamb korma, tandoori chicken, dumplings and vegetarian dishes. Minikin, a new boutique offering children’s clothing, décor, and heirloom wooden toys, will open in mid-September at 30 State St.
In other news, as of July 1, retailers statewide may no longer provide single-use plastic bags and must charge at least 10 cents for a paper bag. Instead of a single-use bag, why don’t you pick up one of our new limited-edition Montpelier tote bags, designed by local artist Mary Elder Jacobson. The bags are now for sale at a collection of downtown businesses.
We invite you to visit www.montpelieralive.org/updates to learn more about how you can enjoy Montpelier businesses this summer.
Dan Groberg is the executive director of Montpelier Alive.
Log In
