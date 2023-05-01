Come visit the Capital City during Mayfest and celebrate warmer weather. Spring in Montpelier is always bursting with activity. Starting the weekend of May 6, there’s lots to celebrate downtown.
The Capital City Farmers Market moves outside to its downtown location at 133 State St. on May 6. Opening time is an hour earlier than the winter market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pick up some greens, vegetable starts for your garden, or the last of the winter’s root vegetables.
Onion River Outdoors hosts its annual Bike Swap on May 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. You’ll find every type of bike for every size, from kids bikes to road bikes, full suspension bikes and fat bikes. It’s all at the swap. (Note: If you want to sell a bike, bring your bike to the store through May 5.)
Help keep Montpelier clean and volunteer at Green Up Day on May 6. You’ll find two downtown locations at the farmers market (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and on Langdon Street (9 a.m. to noon) to get your supplies, to choose a trash pick up spot, and to get your thank-you card that includes freebies from downtown businesses. Montpelier’s Green Up Coordinator, Peter Walke, notes the city is using the Green Up app that allows you to create a team and zoom in and select your location to pick up trash. If you want to pick up trash earlier, you can also pick up a Green Up bag at Montpelier City Clerk’s office (and use the app, so folks know trash already has been picked up at that spot).
The youth-led Race Against Racism is on Sunday, May 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. This event brings together social justice and athletics (running is optional) and provides an opportunity for the community to come together and to listen to the voices of people of color in our state. Other highlights include a rally of inspiring BIPOC speakers and musicians from around Vermont, plus the event is a fundraiser for Building Fearless Futures and The Vermont Releaf Collective.
Other Mayfest activities include: Cinco de Mayo; a bike rodeo; Lost Nation Theater production; and library readings. Come and stay for the day and enjoy shopping in the city’s unique downtown stores and dining at its tasty cafés and restaurants.
Carolyn Grodinsky is the Montpelier Alive marketing and events coordinator.
