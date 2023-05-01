Montpelier Alive logo
Come visit the Capital City during Mayfest and celebrate warmer weather. Spring in Montpelier is always bursting with activity. Starting the weekend of May 6, there’s lots to celebrate downtown.

The Capital City Farmers Market moves outside to its downtown location at 133 State St. on May 6. Opening time is an hour earlier than the winter market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pick up some greens, vegetable starts for your garden, or the last of the winter’s root vegetables.

