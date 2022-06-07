The streets of Montpelier have been pretty quiet on Independence Day during the past couple of years. We know the community has been eager to come together to celebrate, and the parade and fireworks have been greatly missed. We’re happy to say that the Montpelier Alive team has been hard at work to bring back the Capital City’s largest festival of the year.
Spread your blanket on the State House lawn, or bring your chairs, and enjoy a ringside seat for the Independence Day parade, live music, dance and spectacular fireworks. July 3 is the best day of the year in Montpelier, when everyone comes together for family activities and picnics in the heart of the Capital City. More than 35 food and craft vendors offer everything from traditional fried dough to authentic street tacos. There’s something for everybody — a national holiday celebrated in a small town way.
Kick off Montpelier’s Independence Day celebration at 2 p.m. with our Food Truck extravaganza on State Street and special performances at our State House Lawn Family Stage. We will be joined by local talent Jon Gailmor and Kerubo, followed by our featured performers from Rhode Island, Big Nazo and the Providence Drum Troupe. Big Nazo is an inter-galactic puppetry group whose stage show will delight eyes and ears. Their counterpart, the Providence Drum Troupe, will provide rhythms with their eight-piece ensemble, weaving theater and music together in a spectacular show.
Things kick into even higher gear at 6 p.m. with the Montpelier Mile, presented by Onion River Outdoors. This classic 1-mile race runs through historic downtown Montpelier in front of thousands of spectators. The race is followed by central Vermont’s favorite parade, with more fun and performances than ever. After the parade, the action shifts to the State House Lawn, where Raized on Radio will perform a headline show from 7-9:30 p.m. The night will be capped off by an epic fireworks show, presented by NorthCountry Federal Credit Union.
Our central Vermont community has endured the challenges of an ongoing pandemic with economic volatility in its aftermath. Montpelier’s July 3 Independence Day Celebration will raise us up in all the ways we need, bringing together the many pieces of our community fabric that make us strong. The countdown has begun, we hope to see you there.
For more information, to enter the parade or to volunteer, visit www.montpelieralive.org/july3 online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.