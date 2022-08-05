During lunch-hour on weekdays, Montpelier’s streets are bustling. Between lawmakers, lawyers, business owners and tourists, everybody enjoys taking a break and frequenting the abundance of eateries downtown. As people wander and search for a place to sit and relax in the Vermont summer weather, they might hear melodies drifting from the Christ Church Courtyard, where live musicians take the stage every week in August and early September.
The Hunger Mountain Co-op Brown Bag Concert Series, hosted by Montpelier Alive, features excellent music from across the region. These free and fun noon-time concerts brighten everyone’s day, even if just passing by. Check out this year’s line-up, curated by Fred Wilber, past owner of Buch Spieler Records:
— Aug. 11, Big Hat No Cattle: With guitars, steel guitar, fiddle, and smooth vocals up front, Big Hat, No Cattle plays old and new songs with a vintage western vibe. Danceable and fun, western swing is a rich melting pot of styles, including swing-era jazz, honky-tonk country, frontier fiddle tunes, cowboy songs, and more. Based in Central Vermont, the quartet features a variety of songs and tunes that lift the spirits — and dancing feet — in full western style.
— Aug. 18, Ras Moshe: Ras Moshe Burnett hails from Brooklyn, N.Y., from a family of Jazz musicians. His grandfather (Ted “Barnett” professionally) played in many big band formations of the late ‘30s throughout the ‘60s,and later wrote religious music for the New Caanan Baptist Church in Brooklyn. Ras has been playing in and leading bands for 20 years starting with Reggae bands in the Brooklyn area. Ras is a composer and multi-instrumentalist specializing in saxophone and flute.
— Aug. 25, The Larkspurs: Vermont based trio — Liz Beatty, Django Soulo and D. Davis — perform impromptu harmonies and feature emotional vocals and otherworldly guitar solos. They’ll be bringing originals and creative covers with a blend of folk, rock, blues, and country.
— Sept. 1, A2VT: Representing Somalia, Congo, Tanzania and Burundi and currently living in Burlington, Vermont, A2VT synthesizes their native African musical and dance roots with Western pop and Hip Hop sensibilities. Their songs, performed in up to eight unique languages, reflect their journey from Africa to America and celebrate the musical collision of two continents and the party that ensues.
— Sept. 8, KeruBo: KeruBo is a Vermont-based singer/songwriter born in Kendu Bay, Kenya. She has been a working musician for more than 20 years. Her musical influences range from traditional African music to gospel, blues, and Afro-jazz.
On Aug. 4, Twangtown Paramours performed. Nashville-based husband-and-wife duo Mike T. Lewis and MaryBeth Zamer, known on stage as The Twangtown Paramours, have made a name for themselves defying boundaries with their award-winning catalog of Americana, folk, and blues anthems. With a slew of accolades for their three full-length albums, they’ve earned a loyal following, balancing serious instrumental and vocal chops with witty stage banter and a lighthearted approach to life.
The Hunger Mountain Co-op Brown Bag Concert series helps to remind community members to slow down and take in the beauty of our small town. Savor the summer with our performers, and a delicious take-out meal from a local restaurant.
Katie Trautz is the event and communications coordinator at Montpelier Alive.
