During lunch-hour on weekdays, Montpelier’s streets are bustling. Between lawmakers, lawyers, business owners and tourists, everybody enjoys taking a break and frequenting the abundance of eateries downtown. As people wander and search for a place to sit and relax in the Vermont summer weather, they might hear melodies drifting from the Christ Church Courtyard, where live musicians take the stage every week in August and early September.

The Hunger Mountain Co-op Brown Bag Concert Series, hosted by Montpelier Alive, features excellent music from across the region. These free and fun noon-time concerts brighten everyone’s day, even if just passing by. Check out this year’s line-up, curated by Fred Wilber, past owner of Buch Spieler Records:

