Believe it or not, it’s time to think about my favorite season in Montpelier: fall. There’s nothing like the crisp fall air, the color on the leaves behind the majestic State House, and the plethora of fun fall events. We invite you to be cozier in Montpelier this fall.
Your taste buds will delight in the first annual Taste of Montpelier Food Festival on Saturday, September 11. The festival will bring the best of Vermont’s culinary scene to the heart of its capital city, paired with world-class entertainment. Proceeds benefit the Vermont Food Bank and Montpelier Alive. Free admission.
Start the festival with the Capital City Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 133 State St. More than 50 vendors sell locally grown and made products, unique to Vermont and astounding in quality. Fresh vegetables and fruits, quality meats, specialty cheeses, artisan bread, baked goods, ethnic foods, herbs, plants, flowers, arts and crafts, honey and maple syrup … the list goes on and on.
Next, the action shifts downtown with the Feast of Fools, presented by Vermont Creamery, from 2 to 5 p.m. Stroll the streets of Montpelier and enjoy a taste of our amazing restaurants. Purchase tasting tickets at the Festival Booth on State Street and redeem your tickets at each restaurant for small plates showcasing Montpelier’s culinary offerings. On State Street, you’ll find even more culinary delights, including food truck favorites and artisans showcasing the best Vermont food products (with free samples). Don’t forget to vote for your favorite bite to win the Best of Montpelier Award, presented by Consolidated Communications. The State Street Festival Grounds will also feature world-class entertainment curated by artistic director Woody Keppel, co-founder of Burlington’s Festival of Fools, and a cocktail garden hosted by Barr Hill.
Enjoy performances by The Red Trouser Show (featuring a never-before-seen combination of precision acrobatics paired with daring feats, such as knife and fire juggling, and a breathtaking final act that ends high in the air), Modern Times Theater (featuring puppet shows, novelty music, and Vaudeville acts), Wacky Chad (a pogo stick stunt comedian), What Cheer Brigade (a 14-piece brass band.), and more. Don’t miss the procession to the Community Picnic at 4:45.
The Community Picnic, presented by Community National Bank, takes over the State House lawn from 5 to 7:30 p.m. with a community celebration. Purchase a picnic from one of our participating Montpelier restaurants, fill up a basket from the Feast of Fools Vendors on State Street, or bring your own picnic and enjoy live music from Inner Fire District and What Cheer Brigade that is sure to get you up dancing on your picnic blanket.
The event wraps up with the after party, presented by Barr Hill from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Keep the party going at the Barr Hill Distillery, where you can enjoy landcrafted cocktails and live music from Inner Fire District. Inner Fire District was founded in Burlington in 2006 and performs a compelling amalgam of Eastern-European folk, intricate originals, and songs of revolution. Its core sound features accordion, clarinet, drums, bass and guitar.
The Race Against Racism on Oct. 3 is a rally and 5k race aimed at strengthening and amplifying the crucial conversation surrounding racial justice in Vermont, and to strengthen the idea that change is now. The event also features food, speakers, live music and local organizations promoting their work.
If you’re the kind of person who likes to get your holiday shopping done early and enjoys a great deal, look no further than Moonlight Madness, powered by VSECU, on Friday, Oct. 22 from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy storewide sales (many stores offer 20% off everything) during special extended hours, restaurant specials, and fun street performers.
Finally, it’s all treats and no tricks at this year’s Montpelier Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 31. Enjoy the Trick-or-Trot One-Mile Fun Run, carnival games, live family-friendly entertainment, a costume parade, downtown trick-or-treating, and tons of fun.
Learn more about these events and all the happenings in Montpelier at www.montpelieralive.org
Dan Groberg is executive director of Montpelier Alive.
