FAYSTON — Turnout was just 17% of the town’s 1,293 registered voters on Town Meeting Day, but those casting ballots approved all of the items presented this year, according to Town Clerk Patti Lewis.
The town budget of $1,440,458 passed with a vote of 200-10. An error in the final version that was printed on the ballot resulted in a figure $8,000 higher than necessary due to a duplicated line item under road department expenses. Town officials explained that at their informational meeting prior to the election.
Voters also approved a $10,000 increase for the Mad River Valley Recreation District for a total appropriation of $40,000.
Two questions asked voters to weigh in on whether the town should authorize cannabis retailers and integrated licensees when the new state-regulated legal cannabis marketplace commences later this year. Voters said yes to retailers 140-78, and yes to licensees 172-38.
None of the town officer positions on the ballot were contested. Lewis won re-election as town clerk, treasurer, and delinquent tax collector. Selectboard member Chuck Martel won re-election to a three-year term.
