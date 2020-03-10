PLAINFIELD – Local officials say a misunderstanding caused some drama on Town Meeting Day regarding the town’s Social Concerns Committee.
The committee makes recommendations on which social service organizations receive town money.
Committee member Mary Niebling said at the annual meeting it appeared her committee's report in the Town Report had been edited. Niebling said information had been removed, including explanations for why the committee felt some organizations, such as the Onion River Food Shelf and Circle, should get town money even though the did not ask for money this year despite historically making those requests.
Town Clerk Linda Wells said what appeared in the town report was what she had received prior to sending it to the printer. Likewise, none of the three Select Board members said they had made the edits.
The allegation didn’t sit well with some residents who started to question the process. In the end, residents voted to add into the budget $1,000 for the food shelf; $525 for Circle; and increased the amount to Our House from $150 to $250, the amount Our House originally asked for but was reduced by the Select Board prior to the annual meeting.
Voters also approved a measure to track down the original committee report and have it reflected in the town meeting minutes in the next town report. It’s unclear how that will happen or if it’s even necessary now because Wells reiterated at the Select Board’s regular meeting Monday what was submitted to her was what appeared in the report.
She said Niebling was mistaken because committee members told Wells they had made the edits Niebling referenced before submitting the report to the town.
“It was accurate as they provided. So I just want to make sure they communicate better so that we don’t get into these situations again,” Wells said.
Road Commissioner Bram Towbin said the Friends of the Winooski missed the deadline for it’s $300 request and the organization wasn’t happy the money it usually asked for wasn’t added back in like it was for the other organizations.
Voters on Town Meeting Day also approved a motion asking that the Select Board provide a town report moving forward that reflects where changes were made and whether there are discrepancies between committee recommendations and the Select Board. While the vote was non-binding, board members at Monday’s meeting treated it as if it were binding.
There was some discussion Monday about the length of reports submitted for the Town Report. Board member Tammy Farnham said if a committee or town entity submits a 10-page report that likely would have been edited down to fit in the Town Report previously, all 10 pages would now have to go into the next report.
“Print is costly,” Farnham said.
Local officials discussed creating a policy limiting the length of reports submitted with only one page for a narrative from the committee. Wells noted sometimes typographical errors are fixed before the report goes to the printer and those fixes would now also have to appear in the report.
No action was taken and the topic is expected to be taken up again at the board’s next meeting.
