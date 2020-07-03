BARRE — The family of Ralph “Rizz” Jean-Marie want closure after the man went missing in April in the Granite City.
According to police, Jean-Marie, 38, was last seen April 13 at about 1 a.m. He was reported missing April 15. He had been staying at the Hollow Inn on South Main Street when police said he had a dispute with his significant other and walked away.
He is Black, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing gray pajama pants, a gray Carhartt jacket, a black and gray hat that says “King” and black Adidas sneakers. Police said Jean-Marie has several underlying health concerns. He has ties to Massachusetts and New York.
Police have said his disappearance is suspicious because he left behind essential items, including his eyeglasses, a wallet, medications and his identification.
Barre City Police Chief Tim Bombardier said last month he believes someone has harmed Jean-Marie and the longer he remains missing, the more it appears he may be dead.
Anyone with information about Jean-Marie’s disappearance or his location is asked to contact Detective Joel Pierce at 802-476-6613.
Police have received multiple tips about where his body may be found. or other places he may have been seen. But none so far have helped police locate Jean-Marie.
Faby Green is his cousin. Green said Friday she's been in contact with the police here, but without a body, there's not much they can do. While she has a sliver of hope her cousin is alive, she said she's 99.9% sure he's dead because he has not reached out to his family, which is not like him.
She expressed frustration with all of the stories police have received about where they could find his body. She believes there are people in the area who know what happened to him, or may have been involved, and they are choosing to send police elsewhere in an attempt to obstruct the investigation.
“It's a headache, it really is,” she said. “It's just sick.”
Green said she doesn't sleep much anymore and when she does, she'll wake up in disbelief that her cousin is really gone.
She described him as lovable while a bit stubborn.
“He can walk into a crowd and start any conversation. He's a helper, too; he likes to help people out,” Green said.
She said finding his body would bring peace to his family because they would know he is at peace. Now, she said, they just wonder where he is.
Green said she wants justice for whoever is behind Jean-Marie's disappearance. She said her family won't stop getting the word out about her cousin until justice is done.
Barbara Marseille is his sister. Marseille lives in Rhode Island. She said she wishes she lived closer so she could help look for her brother.
She echoed her cousin's sentiments about Jean-Marie, saying he's someone who is eager to help and would go out of his way to help others. She said he liked to play video games and hang out with friends.
She said her brother's disappearance has been a nightmare.
“Because you just don't know what to think,” she said.
Marseille said she didn't know whether Jean-Marie is still alive, but she also didn't think so. She said there are too many rumors around that he's been killed, or where his body has been left.
There's a Facebook page dedicated to Jean-Marie's disappearance that was started by Green and Marseille. The group has more than 1,100 members.
A vigil for Jean-Marie is scheduled for July 17 in Barre, and those that attend also plan on going out and searching for him.
