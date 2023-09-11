BERLIN — Town officials are pressing ahead with plans for a series of November bond votes after recently learning they won’t be receiving a grant that would have covered the cost of up to 50% of three of them.
Undaunted by that news, Interim Town Administrator Ture Nelson said the town is preparing for a Nov. 7 special election, at which voters will be asked to approve five separate bond issues totaling $10.2 million.
Nelson, who also serves on the select board, said the town’s failed bid to secure a significant chunk of the $10.8 million in “Catalyst Awards” that were announced by the Northern Border Regional Commission hasn’t altered plans for the off-year November election.
“It’s still on,” he said of the special election the select board agreed to schedule last month when officials were optimistic at their $3 million grant application would be at least partially funded.
Though it was the third-ranked proposal by the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission, the package of projects proposed in Berlin received no funding from the Northern Border Regional Commission. The latter panel opted instead to make its lone Washington County investment in CVPRC’s top-ranked project — the proposed expansion of Neck of the Woods Child Care in Waitsfield. Neck of the Woods was awarded half of the $850,000 project cost.
The news deprived officials in Berlin of a talking point they hoped would bolster the case for three of the five bond issues.
The most expensive of those projects involves plans to construct a new water distribution line along Scott Hill Road creating a “looped” system without which the vast majority of the town’s water customers would be without water in the event there is a break anywhere along a 1.6-mile distribution line on Airport Road. Engineers estimates have projected the cost of the new distribution line will be $3.7 million and the town had hoped to secure 50% of that funding from the Northern Borders Regional Commission.
Two other projects were included in the town’s failed application and will be the subject of separate bond votes in November.
One involves the creation of bike lanes on Scott Hill Road that would be constructed in conjunction with the water distribution line project. That project is expected to cost $1.6 million. Town officials had hoped half of that money would come from the grant they didn’t get.
The other involves plans to invest $775,000 in turning the outdoor skating rink by the municipal office building on Shed Road into a four-season recreation area, by constructing a canopy and creating paved pickleball and basketball courts. Officials had hoped half of that money would come from the Northern Borders Regional Commission.
The town does have a pending application for a $1 million grant for the water line project, though it likely won’t know whether that grant was awarded before ballots are cast in November. In any event, whatever the local cost of that project ultimately is will be paid for by customers of the town’s water system.
The bonds for the bike lanes and the skating rink project would be financed by property taxes.
While it would have been nice to have matching money in hand in advance of the vote, Nelson said nothing precludes the town from continuing to seek outside funding for an already approved bond.
“It’s just bonding authority, it does not obligate us to borrow that money,” he said.
“It puts us one step closer to being ‘shovel ready,’” he said.
The board may not have the luxury of waiting with respect to at least one of the projects voters will be asked to approve in November.
The $2.2 million repair of a critical section of sewer line that funnels all the wastewater generated by sewer customers in the Berlin Four Corners area down to the Barre Montpelier Road probably can’t wait. The sewer line failed last year, was patched together, and officials say is in need of a permanent fix. The cost of that repair will be paid by the town’s sewer customers.
Rounding out the list of bond proposals is a $2 million request that would finance the reconfiguration and reconstruction of the Berlin Mall’s entrance off of Route 62. Referred to as “Gateway Avenue” the new road would resemble a city street, with on-street parking, sidewalks, streetlights and other amenities. The town has secured a $205,000 grant, but officials say the balance of the debt service would be paid by the mall’s owner under a loan agreement with the town.
