BERLIN — Town officials are pressing ahead with plans for a series of November bond votes after recently learning they won’t be receiving a grant that would have covered the cost of up to 50% of three of them.

Undaunted by that news, Interim Town Administrator Ture Nelson said the town is preparing for a Nov. 7 special election, at which voters will be asked to approve five separate bond issues totaling $10.2 million.

