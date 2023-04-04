BERLIN — The state’s plans to remove and replace a historic truss bridge on Route 12 could unlock the development potential of nearly 8 acres of town-owned land just up the road.
Not because of the new bridge, which is tentatively scheduled to be constructed in 2026, but because the state will be looking to refurbish and repurpose the old one, and Town Administrator Vince Conti told the select board Monday night he has a nearby location in mind.
It’s one, Conti said, that would require moving the steel bridge that has spanned the Dog River since 1934, less than a mile up Route 12, where it could span the Dog River again without being subjected to the daily pounding of the two-lane highway that runs through Berlin between Montpelier and Northfield.
If the state were willing, Conti said, the old bridge wouldn’t be located “on” Route 12, it would be installed just “off” Route 12 — creating access to the vast majority of the town-owned property that is landlocked by the river and a railroad that isn’t interested in any encroachment on its right of way.
“It’s an opportunity for the town,” Conti said, suggesting he and Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski flagged the parcel when looking for places where housing might be developed.
If there were a good way to get to it, Conti said, the property could accommodate between 25 and 35 homes — addressing an identified regional need, while providing a welcome jolt to the town’s grand list.
Conti said the project might be of interest to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin and Norwich University in neighboring Northfield, given the shortage of workforce housing.
“It’s a win-win,” he said, noting officials with the state Agency of Transportation recently signaled its plan for the historic bridge involved dismantling it, refurbishing its structurally deficient components and reassembling it in a less-traveled location where its design could still be appreciated and problems associated with its age wouldn’t matter.
Conti planted the seed as Monday night’s board meeting was coming to a close.
“It’s something to think about,” he said.
The session opened with board members potentially setting the stage for what could be a special town meeting next month.
Responding to a recent request involving a missed deadline that kept the Montpelier Senior Activity Center’s $20,000 funding request off the Town Meeting Day ballot last month, board members agreed the organization is welcome to circulate and submit a petition to force a single-issue special election. They also agreed the senior center should have to cover the cost of the special election — possibly including a town-wide mailing — if it is able to collect the signatures of at least 5% of the town’s registered voters.
It is far from clear the latter requirement could be enforced if a valid petition requesting a special election is filed with the board.
Members recently were told the loss of funding from Berlin likely would require the senior center to discontinue the Meals on Wheels program that served 6,700 meals to two dozen town residents last year. It would also mean Berlin residents who are members of the center would be charged the non-member fee.
