NORTH CLARENDON — School officials at Mill River Union High School are apologizing for an email that was inadvertently sent to students containing a link to a third-party survey.
At the regular meeting of the Mill River Unified Union School District School Board Wednesday evening, Superintendent David Younce explained that an email containing a survey from the LGBTQ+ youth advocacy group Outright Vermont accidentally was sent to student in grades 7-12.
A request to send the survey to students was made by the high school’s Gay Straight Alliance club. According to Younce, the administration denied that request, but not before a previously scheduled email containing the link was sent to students’ school-issued email accounts earlier this week.
“This was inadvertent and occurred due to an administrative oversight,” Younce said. “No student information was shared in any way with outside parties.”
He explained that MRUHS Principal Tyler Weideman issued an apology to students and parents, and requested students ignore the survey.
“Emails sent from the administration to students have often been sent through a designee. From this point onward … any emails sent directly to students will only come from the principal directly,” Younce said.
Younce said that school personnel involved “have been addressed in accordance with our normal investigative and disciplinary protocols,” and told the board he ultimately accepts responsibility for the situation.
“I am the superintendent and the folks who were engaged with this work were under my supervision so I would encourage you to hold me accountable for that concern if it is a concern that reaches that level with you.”
Participation in the survey was optional, but it did offer a $30 gift card to anyone who completed it. Younce called the monetary incentive “extremely inappropriate.”
Also, the survey asked for an email address, mailing address and phone number, but students would have had to choose to take the survey before supplying such information.
The district has worked with Outright Vermont previously. In October, the organization held a professional development workshop on gender and sexuality with district staff members.
In an email to staff following the workshop, Curriculum Director Andrew Jones described it as “an introduction to the topic of gender and sexuality so as to build our collective understanding of the topic and ultimately to better support our students and their families.”
As a result of this week’s situation, Younce informed the board he did not plan to work with Outright Vermont in the future.
“With this particular outside organization, we do not have any intention to maintain connections or relationships with this organization moving forward,” Younce said.
Speaking to the Herald on Thursday, Younce said while he did not find the survey questions to be “egregious or concerning in any way, shape or form,” he disliked how it was presented with the offer of a gift card.
“I just don’t think that’s the appropriate way, with kids, to go about a survey,” he said.
Questions on the survey focus largely on mental health, coping with stress and access to basic needs such as food, shelter and health care.
Some specific questions include: “In what ways has the COVID-19 pandemic affected your life?”, “What are 3 feelings you’ve been experiencing more/a lot lately?” and “What are some words you use to describe yourself?”
Younce maintained his concern was about protecting student privacy.
“In general terms, I am not interested in sending out third-party surveys to students whatsoever,” he said. “I’m not interested in making our students available for other organizations to utilize any of their thoughts or opinions.”
Younce said the only survey students participate in is the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which is conducted statewide biannually.
At Wednesday’s board meeting, the situation drew criticism from several community members, though those concerns seemed to be focused more on the nature of the organization itself.
Founded in 1989, Outright Vermont works to support LGBTQ+ youth throughout the state.
According to Executive Director Dana Kaplan, the nonprofit works closely with schools as well as the Agency of Education.
“We have always had good working relationships with schools across Vermont. Oftentimes, school administrators are some of our most important allies in terms of helping to connect us to youth who may be in need of support,” he said Thursday.
Kaplan said this particular survey, which he described as a needs assessment, is being used to better understand the needs of LGBTQ+ youth during the coronavirus pandemic. A similar assessment was sent out in May.
“It was a way for us to hear directly from youth how their lives were being impacted, if they were receiving the support that they needed,” he said. “We know that there’s a disproportionate impact on LGBTQ+ youth, who are already isolated, without a pandemic.”
The data collected, Kaplan said, is part of a larger effort to better understand where LGBTQ+ youth in Vermont are having their needs met and where gaps — based on a lack of structural or systemic support — exist.
In a follow-up email, Kaplan noted MRUHS administrators’ instructions for students to “ignore” the survey and the decision to sever ties with his organization, writing that he was “gravely concerned with the messages that send youth in dire need of connection.”
“The bottom line is that if sending out a survey from a third-party broke protocol, a simple apology and moving on is all that’s needed. But because we are Outright (Vermont), this whole situation is being met with a different level of community backlash,” Kaplan wrote.
“Making any connection or implication that this survey is anything other than a simple outreach effort to youth who are fully IN CHOICE about filling it out is worrisome and dangerous given the level of risk these young folks are already navigating,” he stated.
According to data from the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, high school youth in Rutland County were more likely than their peers around the rest of the state to have made a suicide plan (15% vs. 13% statewide), felt sad or hopeless (35% vs. 31%) and self-harmed (21% vs. 19%) in the past year.
Statewide, a comparison of lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender high school youth to their heterosexual/cisgender counterparts reveals they were even more likely to have made a suicide plan (36% vs. 11% statewide), felt sad or hopeless (63% vs. 31%) and self-harmed (55% vs. 15%).
LGBT high schoolers were also nearly twice as likely to have been bullied than heterosexual/cisgender youth, and reported experiencing sexual and dating violence at a significantly higher rate.
In Rutland County, 14% of high schoolers identify as LGBT,” on par with the state average, according to YRBS.
On Friday, Younce stated that his decision to part ways with Outright Vermont should not be interpreted as a lack of support for LGBTQ+ individuals within the Mill River community.
“The internal decision that we don’t need to continue any sort of formal relationship with the organization, that doesn’t mean that we don’t seek to support our students who need our support in every way that we possibly can,” he said.
