CALAIS — Marc Mihaly has won the Democratic nomination for the Washington-6 Vermont House district which encompasses Calais, Plainfield and Marshfield.
Mihaly defeated Bram Towbin 637-488 in Tuesday's Primary election. The pair ran to replace Janet Ancel, a long-serving House member who is not seeking re-election. Residents in Plainfield voted for Towbin 216-104, as did those in Marshfield with a vote total of 171-141. But residents in Calais pulled the election out for Mihaly by a vote total of 392-101.
Mihaly said Tuesday he was pleased with the results and he looked forward to the general election in November where he will face Calais Republican Tina Golon and Towbin, the man he just defeated. That's because Towbin has submitted his name to run as an independent in the election this fall.
Mihaly said Tuesday he was unaware that Towbin is still running as an independent. He declined to comment on that.
He said Towbin, “was an absolute pleasure to run against. He ran the most fair and excellent campaign.”
Mihaly said based on Tuesday's vote totals, he needs to spend more time in Marshfield and Plainfield. He acknowledged Calais, the town he calls home, carried him by about a four-to-one margin over the other two towns.
Mihaly is a former dean of the Vermont Law School and current vice chair of his town’s select board. He serves as administrative chair of the East Calais Community Trust working on rehabilitating the East Calais General Store and is part of a group working to renovate the dam at Curtis Pond.
