CALAIS — Marc Mihaly has won the Democratic nomination for the Washington-6 Vermont House district which encompasses Calais, Plainfield and Marshfield.

Mihaly defeated Bram Towbin 637-488 in Tuesday's Primary election. The pair ran to replace Janet Ancel, a long-serving House member who is not seeking re-election. Residents in Plainfield voted for Towbin 216-104, as did those in Marshfield with a vote total of 171-141. But residents in Calais pulled the election out for Mihaly by a vote total of 392-101.

