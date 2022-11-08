CALAIS — Marc Mihaly has defeated Tina Golon for the Washington-6 District seat in the Vermont House representing Calais, Marshfield and Plainfield.

Mihaly, running as a Democrat, received 1,548 votes, while Golon, running as a Republican, received 704 votes, according to unofficial results Tuesday night. Mihaly received 636 votes in Calais, 449 votes in Marshfield and 463 votes in Plainfield. Golon received 262 votes in Calais, 285 votes in Marshfield and 157 votes in Plainfield.

