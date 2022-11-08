CALAIS — Marc Mihaly has defeated Tina Golon for the Washington-6 District seat in the Vermont House representing Calais, Marshfield and Plainfield.
Mihaly, running as a Democrat, received 1,548 votes, while Golon, running as a Republican, received 704 votes, according to unofficial results Tuesday night. Mihaly received 636 votes in Calais, 449 votes in Marshfield and 463 votes in Plainfield. Golon received 262 votes in Calais, 285 votes in Marshfield and 157 votes in Plainfield.
The pair, both Calais residents, were running to replace Janet Ancel, a long-serving House member who did not seeking reelection.
Mihaly is a former dean of the Vermont Law School and current vice chair of his town’s select board. He serves as administrative chair of the East Calais Community Trust working on rehabilitating the East Calais General Store and is part of a group working to renovate the dam at Curtis Pond.
Golon is a Realtor and has been working in real estate for the past 19 years. She grew up in Plainfield and moved back to Calais in 2001 after receiving a bachelor’s degree in environmental journalism from Keene State College.
After learning he had won, Mihaly said, “I’m pleased, and I’m humbled that I got that much support from all three towns.”
He said he is going to do his very best for those towns and the issues residents there are facing. Mihaly cited the high cost of housing, lack of affordable child care and energy bills that are going “through the roof” as some of the issues Vermonters are dealing with.
“None of those problems are easy,” he said. “But we can’t just sort of keep doing the same thing. We’ve got to do something different, and I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do to help my communities on those and other issues.”
Mihaly said he was lucky to run against two wonderful people in his campaign for a seat in the State House. He also ran against Plainfield resident Bram Towbin in the August primary election.
Mihaly said Golon ran a “squeaky clean” campaign and described her as strong and down to Earth. He said he has nothing but admiration for Towbin.
This was Mihaly’s first run for higher office. He said he was prepared to endure the campaign going in, but he found himself enjoying the process.
Mihaly said running a campaign in a rural area means going to hundreds of homes to talk with voters. He said he learned much in those discussions with residents having many interesting things to talk about and educate him on.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.