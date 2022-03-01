MIDDLESEX – Marijuana-friendly Middlesex approved a couple of cannabis-related articles and pretty much everything else on Town Meeting Day.
Rather than pop a combined cannabis question on voters – one that would green light retail sales, as well as commercial growing operations, the Select Board opted to split the question.
Though the results were slightly different – the retail sales question passed, 360-195, and the one allowing “integrated licenses” was approved, 317-163 – the outcomes were the same. Both passed.
So did a municipal budget proposal that reflected a higher than usual spending increase. The $1.4 million budget, which was up 8.7%, was approved 446-90 as the town skipped its traditional town meeting in favor of Australian ballot voting.
There were no contested races in Middlesex this year, but the Select Board did pick up a new member – Randy Drury. Drury ran unopposed for the three-year seat that had been held by Mary Skinner. Skinner chose not to run for reelection this year.
