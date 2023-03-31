BOLTON — Vermont State Police say a Middlebury man has been cited for manslaughter after an East Montpelier man died from injuries he suffered after an attack at a construction site in Bolton.
Police said Whitney Grady, 42, and David Cheney, 72, were both working at a construction site in November on Route 2 near Notch Road in Bolton. Cheney was driving a truck while Grady was working as a flagger, according to a news release.
Police said an investigation revealed there was an ongoing dispute between the two, which turned into a physical altercation on Nov. 10. Grady is accused of repeatedly kicking and punching Cheney, according to the release.
Police said Cheney returned home after the assault, but suffered medical complications due to the injuries he suffered and died later that day at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Police said an autopsy showed Cheney died from, “cardiac complications following blunt force trauma of an individual with arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.”
Grady turned himself in to the Williston barracks Thursday and has been cited on a felony count of manslaughter. He is scheduled to appear in Chittenden County criminal court on April 4 to answer the charge.
