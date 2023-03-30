Community members of Middlebury College will gather together to share a message of solidarity and resilience in an upcoming collaborative arts performance entitled “ReUnited for Ukraine.”
The performance, which will be hosted at the Mahaney Arts Center on April 1 beginning at 7:30 p.m., is the second annual event of its kind and will feature a variety of student art celebrating and honoring Ukraine including music, poetry, videos and dance.
The evening will also feature a speech from Middlebury Union High School exchange student Diana Herasim, performances of Ukrainian folk songs by the Middlebury College Choir and College Community Chorus and guest performances by bandurists Teryn Kuzma and Stephan Zaets.
Mahaney Arts Center Director Liza Sacheli said that she hadn’t anticipated that this event would be held again, but given the continued war efforts, several of the college’s Ukrainian students were adamant about bringing it back with a new message.
“Last year, the message that the students really wanted to send was that Ukraine really did have a distinct, unique culture that was worth defending,” Sacheli said. “This year, the students chose a slightly different angle. They wanted to show the resilience of Ukrainian people and the fact that people are going forward in spite of the war.”
She added that the students have been the driving factor in organizing this event and have been hard at work for the past few months.
Mariia Dzholos, a junior from Ukraine, said she chose to spearhead this year’s event because she felt it was her responsibility as the eldest of the school’s Ukrainian students.
In addition to organizing the event, Dzholos will participate in a group performance of Ukraine’s national dance, the Gopak and will read a poem.
“These moments of joy when you work together and you create, you learn more about your own culture,” Dzholos said. “Sharing the culture is what makes me, and I think everyone else, happy — just like seeing smiles on the faces of my Ukrainian peers. (Tuesday) there was a series of attacks and when you wake up to this news, it’s a little bit hard to go about your daily routine. But when you get together and make art, it makes it slightly better.”
Dzholos said that Ukrainian students are not participating in the show alone, adding that students from the United States and other international students are also presenting art.
Kseniia Lebid, a freshman from Ukraine who also helped organized the event and will be singing a song about her hometown of Kyiv, said that though the performance aspect is out of her comfort zone, she feels it is important for her to be a part of contributing to the cause.
“When we talk about the war, people can kind of take away the life from it. They don’t really understand that there are people in Ukraine right now who living their normal lives,” Lebid said. “There are people who are being resilient and continuing to create songs and art through all of this. I feel once we establish these personal connections, we are more willing to help out.”
Sophomore Ukrainian student Rostyk Yarovyk is one of the show’s hosts and said that he and the other students participating are grateful to the Middlebury community for the support they’ve provided. He added that the entire show is “a thank you to Vermont.”
“Now that it has been a year and two months of the war, despite all of the hardships that we faced — especially during this winter with electrical shortages and heating problems — we have remained resilient and we have remained strong. We have a cause worth fighting for and that is to preserve both our culture and heritage land from the continued imperialism and continued colonization (by) Russia,” Yarovyk said.
The event is free to the public, but attendees are encouraged to donate to a list of suggested relief organizations.
“We didn’t choose to fight the war and we didn’t choose to start this war. But in my personal opinion, if each of us does something — whatever they are capable of — to end the war, I think that’s how we can win the war. It’s a duty of all of us,” Dzholos said.
