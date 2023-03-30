Midd Ukraine benefit

Members of the Middlebury College Choir and the College Community Choir, led by Jeffrey Buettner, sing Ukrainian folk songs at last year's benefit, United for Ukraine.

 Photo provided by Liza Sacheli

Community members of Middlebury College will gather together to share a message of solidarity and resilience in an upcoming collaborative arts performance entitled “ReUnited for Ukraine.”

The performance, which will be hosted at the Mahaney Arts Center on April 1 beginning at 7:30 p.m., is the second annual event of its kind and will feature a variety of student art celebrating and honoring Ukraine including music, poetry, videos and dance.

