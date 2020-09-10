MONTPELIER — Main Street Middle School has a new principal who is using the teaching skills she picked up in Brazil to help educate kids in Montpelier.
Katie Barea replaced Pam Arnold after Arnold retired earlier this year. Barea, a Colchester native, has been out of the state the past seven years. She said she spent time in Massachusetts before spending four years in Brazil teaching at an American international school. She said her time in Brazil was “an incredible experience.”
“There were 42 different nations represented at the school. We were home to a lot of different embassies, so students were children of ambassadors and diplomats. … It was a totally different experience being at an international school, experiencing different cultures and that kind of global community,” she said.
Barea credits her now-retired fourth-grade teacher, Cheryle Klingebiel, for bringing lifelong learning into her life. She said after having Klingebiel as a teacher she knew she wanted to be an educator.
“She treated every student as an individual. She learned about her students, finding out what they were interested in, about their life outside of the classroom. She was able to develop really strong, caring, genuine relationships with every student in her room,” she said.
Barea said she met her husband Andre in Brazil, and they have an 8-month-old son, William. She said she wanted to come back to Vermont to raise her son. The Montpelier job appealed to her because the city has a close-knit community and its schools have a great reputation, she said.
Barea said she wants to foster an environment where teachers are happy to come to work and students are excited about learning. She said she turned to a career in education administration because she believes schools need to be building “global citizens” who care about their world. She said that means empowering teachers to share their passions about the world which, in turn, empowers students.
But she took the job in the middle of the novel coronavirus pandemic so she said she had to wear two hats: mitigating risk from the virus and also making sure students received a high level of learning.
“It was probably the steepest learning curve a principal would ever have. Being a new principal in the time of COVID,” she said.
Schools reopened across the state this week after shutting down in March due to the pandemic.
Barea credited her colleagues at the Montpelier-Roxbury school district for supporting her and noted they've all worked together to safely get schools back open.
Superintendent Libby Bonesteel said she was thrilled to have Barea on board.
“As a brand new principal, she has taken this current challenge in a direction I could never have imagined. I'm sure she's been overwhelmed, but she hasn't let us know that at all. She's already impressed me to no end and I have no doubt she's going to be a fabulous principal for MSMS,” Bonesteel said.
But Barea isn't the only new face at the school or at the school district. The middle school has a new assistant principal, Pierre Cotton, who wasn't available for an interview Thursday.
Bonesteel said the Roxbury Village School also has a new principal with Beth Kellogg. Bill Deiss has been hired by the district as the director of special services. And she said there's about 15 new teachers across the district.
The superintendent said that number is higher than normal because more veteran teachers retired than usual. Bonesteel said there were also some recent retirements due to the pandemic.
She said the district is still looking for a couple of teachers, instructional assistants, as well as a nurse for the school in Roxbury.
Three days into schools reopening, Bonesteel said it's gone well so far. She said there were a couple “snafus” and some fixes were needed but that was expected.
“We've never done this before,” she said.
But she said the work the district did this summer to get back up and running has paid off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.