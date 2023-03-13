The Vermont Principals’ Association Executive Council met Monday to make a determination on the situation of Mid-Vermont Christian School forfeiting its girls basketball playoff game against Long Trail in February.
Getting feedback from membership, their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Activities Committee and their Activity Standards Committee, the VPA determined that policies were violated at the school level and Mid-Vermont Christian School is ineligible for VPA-sanctioned activities and tournaments going forward.
Mid-Vermont, who was ranked No. 12 in the Division IV girls basketball tournament, was scheduled to play No. 5 Long Trail School in the first round of playoffs, but the Eagles forfeited the game because of their refusal to play against an opponent with a transgender student-athlete.
The VPA’s Letter of Ineligibility states, the VPA Executive Council “determined that Mid-Vermont Christian’s forfeit and corresponding rationale as shared in the Valley News, violates VPA Policies which are aligned with Vermont state law. Specifically, the school’s actions do not meet the expectations of the VPA’s 1st and 2nd policy, Commitment to Racial, Gender-Fair, and Disability Awareness and Policy of Gender Identity, respectively. Thus, Mid-Vermont Christian school is ineligible to participate in VPA activities going forward.”
The VPA’s Commitment to Racial, Gender-Fair and Disability policy states, “The Vermont Principals’ Association believes that all individuals should be treated with dignity, fairness, and respect. Students must be able to participate in Association-sponsored activities in an environment that is free of sexual harassment, prejudice, and discrimination. The Vermont Principals’ Association and its member schools are committed to creating an environment in our activities and programs that promotes respect for and appreciation of racial, gender, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic differences, and is disability aware. Preventing prejudice and discrimination begins with every individual.”
The VPA’s Policy of Gender Identity states, “The Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) recognizes the value of participation in interscholastic sports for all student-athletes. The VPA is committed to providing all students with the opportunity to participate in VPA activities in a manner consistent with their gender identity as is outlined in the Vermont Agency of Education Best Practices For Schools For Transgender And Gender Nonconforming Students. Vermont’s Public Accommodations Act (9 V.S.A. 4502) and VPA policies prohibit discrimination and/or harassment of students on school property or at school functions by students or employees. The prohibition against discrimination includes discrimination based on a student’s actual or perceived sex and gender. Gender includes a person’s actual or perceived sex as well as gender identity and expression.”
