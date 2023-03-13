The Vermont Principals’ Association Executive Council met Monday to make a determination on the situation of Mid-Vermont Christian School forfeiting its girls basketball playoff game against Long Trail in February.

Getting feedback from membership, their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Activities Committee and their Activity Standards Committee, the VPA determined that policies were violated at the school level and Mid-Vermont Christian School is ineligible for VPA-sanctioned activities and tournaments going forward.

