BARRE — Michelle Donnelly, a former deputy prosecutor who currently works as a professor at Vermont Law School, has announced she is running for Washington County State's Attorney.
Donnelly, a Democrat, lives in Barre with her husband and two children.
She started her legal career in Barre as an intern under former state's attorney Tom Kelly. Donnelly went on to work as a law clerk for Kelly until she passed the Vermont Bar and served as a deputy prosecutor here for about a year from January 2014 to January 2015 until Kelly was replaced by Scott Williams after losing the 2014 election. Donnelly then worked as a deputy state's attorney in Orleans County for a little more than two years.
She's been working as a professor at the state's law school since March 2017. Donnelly also serves as the lead attorney at the law school's South Royalton Legal Clinic where she runs the Family Law Project. The project provides free legal services to vulnerable residents.
Donnelly announced she was running for Washington County state's attorney at a gathering Tuesday night surrounded by friends and family.
She said in an interview Wednesday morning she wants to be the county's top prosecutor because she thinks she can do the job well.
“It's a job that leads the community and it is a job that takes someone who can see a lot of perspectives and, I am that person,” she said.
She said she has the leadership experience required for the job from running the legal clinic for the past five years. She said she has the managerial experience needed because of her work at the project, as well as managing her students and the community relationships she needs to cultivate and oversee as part of her job.
Donnelly said she also has the litigation experience. She's argued cases in front of the Vermont Supreme Court, including a precedent-setting case securing the rights of immigrant children and has taken over a dozen cases to trial.
Donnelly is running to replace Rory Thibault, the current state's attorney who announced earlier this month he is running for state attorney general after T.J. Donovan decided not to seek reelection. She said Thibault has done a nice job taking over for Williams after Williams resigned in 2018.
“He came into the office in a difficult point in time and had to do a lot of really hard work, and I think he has steadied the ship. I admire that,” she said.
Donnelly said she wants to continue the work Thibault has done and build on relationships with community members and stakeholders.
She said, if elected, she would work on securing more resources for the county, both for law enforcement and for social services.
“So we can have a really healthy, happy community where all of our citizens are taken care of. I think that the resources we have are great, we just need more of them,” she said.
With Donnelly now in the race, there will be a Democratic primary election for the position in August. Bridget Grace, a current deputy state's attorney in Washington County, announced earlier this month she is running for state's attorney as a Democrat. Grace has been endorsed by Thibault.
If either of them win the general election in November, they would become the first elected woman state’s attorney for the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.