MONTPELIER — The much-discussed upgrade of Montpelier High School’s aging asphalt track is now suddenly somewhere between “on your mark” and “go” after the School Board unanimously voted to commit $1.5 million of a projected year-end fund balance to that project.
The crowd-pleasing decision — and there was a crowd in the high school library for Wednesday night’s board meeting — came days after school directors agreed to take an extra week to consider the administrative recommendation and entertain additional input from the community.
By all accounts they received plenty of the latter. More of it came Wednesday night and the vast majority supported investing in a state-of-the-art track board members were repeatedly told would meet the needs of student-athletes and be a valuable recreational resource for the entire school community, as well as the community at large.
There were variations on the theme, but a core component of the argument advanced by most advocates of the project was that it would do much more than meet the narrow needs of the district’s growing track program.
That view was expressed by residents of all ages — many in person and some virtually — at the start of Wednesday’s board meeting.
The list of speakers was unusually long and ranged from student-athletes, like Ezra Merrill-Triplett; to track coach Cody Steed; to Charlie Phillips, who once coached track at Montpelier High School where he taught several decades ago, went on to serve as principal and following his retirement served as a School Board member.
Phillips was among the many residents who urged the board not to simply recreate what exists, by replacing one asphalt track with another.
“That would not be a step forward,” he said, echoing those from Steed, who like Phillips, was in the library, to Christopher Curtis who attended the meeting from his car.
Steed was among those who suggested a track with a new rubber surface would be a worthwhile safety-related improvement and Curtis urged the board to consider upgrading the track in the middle of the field as part of the project.
None of those ideas were ruled in or out by board members, who welcomed the feedback and were encouraged by the level of community support the track project seems to enjoy. They were also compelled by those, like residents James Eikenberry and Nathan Suter. Both men spoke of the positive experience participating in track had on them personally.
“It’s an incredibly inclusive sport,” Eikenberry said. “Anybody can do track. Track loves everyone and takes all-comers.”
Suter argued the proposed investment would bolster a growing program that currently serves roughly three dozen high school students and nearly 80 more at Main Street Middle School.
On a night when investing in initiatives that would help Montpelier achieve its “net-zero” goals finished a distant second to the track, Suter suggested the district could continue to pursue ways to reduce its carbon footprint while creating a safe place for residents of all ages to run and walk.
“This is not to me an ‘either/or’ question,” he said. “It’s a ‘both/and.’”
If there was any cause for pause among board members, and there wasn’t much, it was tied to unanswered questions about what investments the district might make to help the city meet its net-zero goal.
Board members were told there was no easy answer to that, steps have already been taken and the current capital plan includes roughly $300,000 in additional investments that include the installation of heat pumps at Roxbury Village School.
With two cramped campuses — the high school and Main Street Middle School accounting for the vast majority of the district’s heating-oil consumption, board members were told the potential for making space for wood chip-fueled heating plants is limited.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t solutions and board members expressed support for investing $50,000 in surplus funds on a feasibility study designed to explore the district’s energy options. The board was told last week federal infrastructure money could be one possible source of funding for those projects when they are identified.
“We definitely need to have a net-zero conversation as a board,” Chair Jim Murphy said.
Business Manager Grant Geisler told the board that needn’t, and in his view shouldn’t, slow the track decision, or reduce the $1.5 million commitment he was recommending.
Geisler said he could “set aside” surplus funds for the feasibility study proposed by School Director Amanda Garces and believed the board could comfortably commit $1.5 million to the track.
Money isn’t currently a hurdle and while decisions will no doubt have to be made as the track upgrade comes into sharper focus, Geisler urged the board to commit a significant portion of the projected fund balance before the fiscal year ends on June 30.
Through three quarters, Geisler is projecting the district will end the fiscal year $3.8 million in the black and, he said, he wouldn’t be surprised if that number swells to $4 million or more in coming months.
That’s a lot of money and none of it is tied to millions of dollars in pandemic-related funding the district has received and is in the process of spending on a range of projects and educational initiatives.
Geisler said taking a chunk of that money off the table before the district’s books are audited would be a prudent move at a time when the state is eyeing year-end surpluses. The track project, he said, has been discussed for years and while he predicted $1.5 million won’t cover the eventual cost of the yet-to-be-defined upgrade it represented more than just a down payment.
While stopping the project is always an option, board members interested in potentially spending more on the one-time upgrade, were told there were ways to do that.
Geisler explained if current trends continue the projected surplus could increase by perhaps $200,000. Even if that didn’t happen, he said, the district, which typically sets aside 2% of its operating budget — roughly $500,000 — in reserve could deviate from that “goal.” Another alternative would be to delay a project included in the annual capital budget.
“There are definitely ways we could bridge that gap,” he said.
Board members were told roughly $1.1 million of the currently projected fund balance of $3.8 million is planned to be used as budget revenue over the next four fiscal years, and roughly $500,000 has been encumbered for projects — including the heat pumps at Roxbury Village School — that are now in the works.
That leaves nearly $2.2 million, which shrinks to about $1.6 million after setting aside 2% of the district’s operating budget.
After listening to residents and quizzing administrators, board members unanimously voted to commit $1.5 million of that money to the track project.
The decision was greeted with a round of applause similar to those that occurred earlier in the evening when residents were advocating for the project.
The next step will involve designing the new outdoor recreational facility the board was told could be ready to put out to bid some time next summer.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
