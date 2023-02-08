MONTPELIER — Around 9:30 a.m., local law enforcement responded to Montpelier High School for a report of “shots fired.” The school was placed on lockdown, as were some nearby businesses, including VSECU on Bailey Avenue. The incident appears to be a hoax.
The MHS community was notified that while the building was being swept for a potential threat, it appears the incident is an orchestrated hoax affecting several Vermont high schools. Authorities in South Burlington were also responding to a similar threat, and Otter Valley High School in Brandon also received a similar call.
According to the Department of Public Safety and Vermont State Police: “Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont are receiving calls reporting shootings at local schools. At this time, none of these threats is believed to be credible, and the incidents appear to be hoaxes.”
“The calls have been reported to originate from VOIP phone numbers or potentially spoofed 802 numbers and appear to be associated with ongoing nationwide hoax phone threats of school shootings, bomb threats, and other violent events that have proved to be unfounded,” the statement says.
The Governor’s Office, Agency of Education, Department of Public Safety, Vermont State Police, Vermont Intelligence Center and local law-enforcement agencies are actively engaged in the response to these calls.
A news conference to provide additional details will be held later today.
