MONTPELIER — Around 9:30 a.m., local law enforcement responded to Montpelier High School for a report of “shots fired.” The school was placed on lockdown, as were some nearby businesses, including VSECU on Bailey Avenue. The incident appears to be a hoax.

The MHS community was notified that while the building was being swept for a potential threat, it appears the incident is an orchestrated hoax affecting several Vermont high schools. Authorities in South Burlington were also responding to a similar threat, and Otter Valley High School in Brandon also received a similar call.

