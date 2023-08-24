EAST MONTPELIER — Nine months from now, members of the Washington Central School Board hope to have settled on a plan to reconfigure — or not — their six-school district, and have left the door open to exploring a possible merger with the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District.

The latter wrinkle surfaced near the end of a Wednesday night meeting during which the board settled on a framework and a time frame for assessing its current educational structure. That structure, which long predates a state-imposed merger in 2018, includes pre-K-6 schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester all feeding U-32 Middle & High School.

