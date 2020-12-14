BARRE – The first full fiscal year of the Barre Unified Union School District went better than anticipated, and a recently completed audit indicates school officials have nearly $2 million to prove it.
More than a year after three separate school districts – Barre, Barre Town and Spaulding High School – collectively carried nearly $1.4 million in assorted fund balances into the fiscal year that started July 1, 2019, all of that money and then some remains available despite plans to spend a significant portion of it.
It turns out that wasn’t necessary, according to an audit that suggests even the bad news was good news.
The audit, which is scheduled to be presented to the School Board later this week, indicates the district ended the fiscal year with an operating deficit in the general fund of just more than $313,000.
That’s roughly $165,000 less than the $480,000 operating shortfall the three now-extinguished districts collectively carried into the merger.
The reduction was accomplished without spending any of the $200,000 in separate surplus funds that were contemplated during the budget-building process.
According to the audit, the district entered the fiscal year with a “tax stabilization fund” of nearly $958,000. Notwithstanding plans to tap that fund as a source of $200,000 in budget revenue, every penny still was available when the fiscal year ended July 1.
Meanwhile, the audit indicates a food service fund that entered the year just over $5,000 in the red, ended it nearly $180,000 in the black.
The district’s grants fund also was in a stronger position at year’s end than it was when it started. The balance was listed at just over $333,000 in the previous audit and since swelled to nearly $433,000. That figure doesn’t include an after school grant, which is now being separately accounted for. The money available for that program dropped by roughly $29,000 – from $104,203 to $75,108.
Though the district undertook several capital improvement projects, and much of the work was expected to be paid for with a capital fund that was sitting at roughly $317,500 to start the year, only about $25,000 actually was needed. The rest – $292,549 – remains available for future years.
According to the Central Vermont Career Center padded its operating surplus by roughly $37,000 – largely because plans to use $100,000 in available fund balance weren’t necessary. The career center entered the year with a $143,000 fund balance. That figure swelled to nearly $181,000 as of June 30.
The favorable financial report came during a fiscal year that featured a chaotic fourth quarter thanks to the COVID-19 crisis the shuttered in March.
According to the audit, the pre-K-12 district, coupled with the career center and other costs spent $57.1 million and took in $56.9 million in revenue.
The vast majority of the district’s expenses were personnel related. That includes roughly $29.1 million in salaries and $13.5 million in benefits.
The pre-K-12 district spent $25.1 million on salaries and $12.6 million on benefits. Those figures do not include to cost of $2.3 million in grant-funded positions or their $551,000 in benefit expenses, or the career center, which spent $1.75 million on salaries and another $337,500 on benefits.
The audit reflects lower-than-expected revenues that were largely offset because the district spent less than planned across its three schools, as well as at the career center.
Cost savings at the career center were roughly $169,000 – exceeding a revenue shortfall of nearly $132,000. That accounted for the $37,000 increase in the fund balance. Meanwhile, revenues for the pre-K-12 system, which includes centralized elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town, as well as Spaulding High School, were about $218,000 under budget, while revenues were off by about $327,000. A $71,000 insurance settlement and two transfers totaling more than $203,000 more than made up that gap.
The largest of the two transfers – roughly $170,000 – involved the career center’s annual assessment to the district. The remaining $33,000 was tied to a federal grant.
The three-district merger didn’t raise any red flags for the district’s accountant, who found no material weaknesses or other irregularities when completing its first audit of the merged district.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
