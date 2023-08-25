BARRE — Upper Merchant Street will be off limits to through traffic through mid-September starting first thing Monday morning in order to avoid conflicts with an ongoing intersection upgrade.
The safety-related project, which involves reconfiguring the junction of Merchant Street and Maple Avenue, has disrupted traffic all summer long. However, the work that will be completed in coming weeks will require the round-the-clock closure of Merchant Street from the junction with Maple Avenue, which doubles as Route 14, from 6 a.m. Monday through Sept. 15.