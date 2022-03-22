BERLIN — Spring thaw has turned local roads — including two the Select Board voted to close until further notice Monday night — into a muddy stew, but town officials are hoping another thaw will break a months-long impasse in negotiations with unionized members of the local police department.
It remains to be seen whether a mediator can one-up Mother Nature, but Town Administrator Vince Conti said she’ll get her chance today.
Make that her second chance.
Due to a scheduling conflict on the union’s side, Conti said a Feb. 23 mediation session ended shortly after it began — leaving the sides no closer to an elusive deal that, once reached and ratified, would replace a five-year contract that expired nearly nine months ago.
Police have been working under the terms of the lapsed labor agreement since last July. After repeated attempts at face to face negotiations failed, Conti said the two sides agreed to enlist the assistance of a mediator who wasn’t able to make much headway late last month.
How long did the mediation session last?
“Not long enough,” Conti said Tuesday, noting the two sides didn’t come close to resolving the issues that remain in dispute during a session that ended less than three hours after it began.
The mediator will try again today during a virtual session that will start at 2 p.m. and has no predetermined end time.
How long will it last?
“Until we agree we’re done, one way or the other,” Conti said Tuesday.
Conti conveyed a similar message to the Select Board on Monday night. Recent turnover on the board required replacing its representative on the negotiating team and newly elected board member Carl Parton wondered whether participating would eat up his afternoon, as well as his evening.
“Could it go until 10 p.m.?” he asked.
“It could,” Conti replied. “This one could.”
Conti said Tuesday the department’s “wage scale” is predictably at the heart of the dispute, but it isn’t the only unresolved issue. The duration of the yet-to-be-reached agreement is still up in the air, though a one-year deal isn’t seriously being considered.
With barely four months remaining in what would be the first year of any contract a multi-year deal would be preferable.
If today’s mediation session doesn’t produced a settlement, Conti predicted the bargaining process would likely move swiftly to fact-finding because neither side is served by letting the dispute extend into a second contract and fiscal year.
While a spring thaw would be welcome in negotiations, it has wreaked havoc on local roads and the Select Board voted to immediately close two of them to through traffic until further notice.
Crosstown Road — a popular shortcut between Northfield and the Riverton section of Berlin — has been hit hard, as has lesser used Comstock Road.
The board unanimously voted to close both in the wake of last week’s sudden arrival of what Parton suggested had the makings for the mother of all mud seasons.
“Too bad our … meeting wasn’t last Monday,” he said, noting an unusually deep frost coupled with an unusually quick thaw made traveling beyond tricky on many back roads.
Due to its status as a popular shortcut the town routinely closes Crosstown Road this time of year and Parton said many residents who live on the road supported that happening now.
Though a 130-foot section that recently received some grant-funded attention survived the abrupt shift in weather, Road Commissioner Tim Davis said much of the rest of the road had turned into a clay and sand soup that warranted closure.
“It’s in pretty rough shape,” he said, noting the decision would divert most of the 1,500 vehicles that traverse the road on a daily basis, while closing it completely to through traffic.
Concrete barricades that were purchased to close Fisher Road for nearly a year until a failed culvert could be replaced, would be used to barricade Crosstown Road until the road dries out.
That typically takes awhile. The road was closed for five weeks last year and that is the give-or-take estimate this year.
The board also agreed to close Comstock Road, which has only one home but is a convenient outlet for UPS trucks depending on their destination.
It took some work, but Davis said the rest of the town’s roads were “in pretty good shape” following a thaw that softened them up and required the kind of attention that would have done more harm than good on Comstock Road.
“It’s so soft we can’t even get on it with the equipment,” he said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
