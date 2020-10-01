BARRE - Unionized support staff in the Barre Unified Union School District reached a tentative settlement with School Board negotiators late Wednesday night, but it’s going to take more than 5½ hours with a mediator to break the impasse in contract talks with local teachers.
School Board Chairman Paul Malone confirmed the mixed results of a virtual mediation session he said began at 5 p.m. Wednesday and broke up shortly after 10:30 p.m.
With some help from veteran mediator Ira Lobel, Malone said School Board negotiators were able to reach a tentative settlement with the union representing roughly 120 para-educators employed across the two-town, three-school district. However, he said, Lobel’s virtual assistance failed to produce a hoped-for settlement in still-stalled contract talks with the district’s 270 teachers.
“Right now, it’s wait, watch and see,” Malone said on Thursday. “We don’t have a settled agreement with teachers and the ball is in their court.”
Malone said two issues - wages and reimbursement for teachers who take college courses - remain unresolved. It isn’t clear whether either side budged on those money-related issues, but if there was movement, it wasn’t enough.
“We know what our position is and what it has to be,” Malone said, suggesting the board’s negotiating team is unwilling to agree to a settlement that doesn’t fit within the financial framework of the budget approved by voters in March for the contract year that started July 1.
The district’s teachers and para-educators have been working under the terms of separate one-year contracts that expired on June 30.
That will change for para-educators once the tentative settlement, reached Wednesday night, is ratified by the board and the union.
Pending ratification, Malone declined to discuss the specifics of the settlement with para-educators other than to note it is another one-year deal that will expire in nine months.
“We think it’s a fair settlement,” he said. “That’s about all I can say.”
Malone did not discuss how wide a divide remains in still unsettled negotiations with teachers, simply noting the two sides were far enough apart that it was clear that - mediator or no mediator - bridging the gap wasn’t going to happen Wednesday night.
Brendan Eaton, who teaches art at Spaulding High School and serves as chairman of the teachers’ negotiating team, didn’t dispute Malone’s breakdown of the stalemate on Thursday.
“I think that’s an accurate assessment,” he said.
As the evening wore on, Eaton said it became clear extending the virtual mediation session later into the night wouldn’t produce the desired result, but that didn’t mean it wasn’t productive.
“I think we’re in a much better position than we were 24 hours ago,” he said. “I think it gives both sides kind of an idea of where we might be able to find common ground.”
Like Malone, Eaton declined to elaborate, though he did say Lobel may still have a role to play in the process.
Eaton said bargaining teams for teachers and para-educators, all of whom are members of the Barre Education Association, met in the same virtual room on Wednesday, while the board’s negotiating team huddled in another and Lobel shuttled back and forth between them.
The separate bargaining teams briefly met together at the start of the online session that saw Lobel help broker a contract settlement for unionized para-educators.
“We’re pleased with that,” Eaton said, noting teachers have supported para-educators in their effort to secure a new contract.
Barbara Borowske, who serves as lead negotiator for the district’s unionized para-educators, said she too was “pleased” with a settlement, but unable to discuss the terms of the deal at this time.
Borowske, who works as a para-educator at Barre City Elementary and Middle School, said the settlement reflects a reasonable compromise.
“Both sides felt good enough to say: ‘Yeah, this works,’” she said of a settlement that was reached shortly after 9:30 p.m.
The mediation session with teachers continued for another hour before ending without resolution.
It is unclear when and how negotiations with the district’s teachers will resume. The two sides could opt to return to a virtual version of face-to-face negotiations, or again enlist the assistance of a mediator - likely Lobel - in hopes of resolving the dispute.
Fact-finding is a step further down collective bargaining path. It would involve selecting a neutral third party to privately entertain arguments by both sides before authoring a report that recommends a settlement. Once delivered that report could be used to jump-start negotiations and, absent a settlement, would be made public in 10 days.
If the impasse persists there are two possible options and Barre has experience with both.
Teachers could vote to strike, like they did in 2005 - shuttering schools for 10 days before an agreement was reached following a marathon mediation session that was handled by Lobel.
The School Board could unilaterally impose a one-year contract. That happened in 2010 when Lobel was again tapped as a mediator and later a fact-finder as part of a process that did not produce a collectively bargained agreement. The school boards imposed a one-year contract reflecting the wage freeze Lobel recommended in his fact-finding report that year.
