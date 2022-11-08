BARRE TOWN — Republicans Rep. Francis “Topper” McFaun and Gina Galfetti have been elected to the two Washington-Orange District seats representing Barre Town and a chunk of Williamstown.
McFaun received 2,385 votes while Galfetti received 2,286. Their opponent, Democrat Melissa Battah, received 1,645 votes for the district that encompasses all of Barre Town and the northeast corner of Williamstown. The district had only covered Barre Town until the latest legislative reapportionment added the Williamstown piece.
McFaun has been elected to his 10th term in the State House. This will be Galfetti’s first stint as a legislator, replacing Republican Rep. Rob LaClair, who did not seek reelection.
McFaun and Galfetti had run together as running mates, just as LaClair and McFaun had.
Galfetti said she and McFaun ran as a team and it was successful. She and McFaun thanked voters for their support and said Battah ran the best campaign that she could.
“And the rest is history,” Galfetti said.
She said she’s looking forward to representing the residents.
Galfetti, a contractor who owns and operates a painting business, said her main focus in the Legislature will be developing the state’s workforce.
“Making sure that we’re channeling as much money as we can into vocational and trades education. And really just giving our young people the skills that they need to get the jobs in Vermont that will afford them the ability to live here,” she said.
McFaun is retired after a career in state government and has previously served a dozen years on the Barre Town Select Board.
He said he wants to continue serving in the State House because he has unfinished business.
McFaun is a ranking member of the House Committee on Human Services. That committee sponsored a bill last year, which has since become law, which provides services to adults with autism and other developmental disabilities whose guardians have aged out of caring for them. McFaun said he wants to stay in the Legislature to make sure what’s laid out in the law actually takes place. He said a state plan now has to be written, which he wants to assist with.
McFaun said he also wants to work on building the state’s workforce and to do that, there needs to be available child care. He said housing is another area he wants to work on.
