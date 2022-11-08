BARRE TOWN — Republicans Rep. Francis “Topper” McFaun and Gina Galfetti have been elected to the two Washington-Orange District seats representing Barre Town and a chunk of Williamstown.

McFaun received 2,385 votes while Galfetti received 2,286. Their opponent, Democrat Melissa Battah, received 1,645 votes for the district that encompasses all of Barre Town and the northeast corner of Williamstown. The district had only covered Barre Town until the latest legislative reapportionment added the Williamstown piece.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.