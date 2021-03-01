She’s described by those who know and work with her as an “anchor,” “the glue that binds” and the “heart and soul” of the drug treatment court in Washington County.
Elliott McElroy is the coordinator of the treatment court, a position she has held for over four years. She’s originally from Maryland and moved to Vermont nearly 12 years ago after her husband got a job here.
“We came and visited and Vermont seemed like a nice place to live and it has been,” she said.
Now she lives with her husband and two children in Washington County.
McElroy received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and a master’s degree in counseling psychology from Towson University. She was working at a psychiatric hospital in Maryland similar to the Brattleboro Retreat, which she described as “a pretty unique experience” coming out of graduate school, when a colleague pointed her to a piece about drug courts on HBO.
“I thought, ‘OK, that’s kind of a unique way of doing business. This is very different from what I’ve seen down here in Baltimore. Why not?’” she said.
McElroy worked as a case manager at the courthouse in Barre for a few years and did the same work in Chittenden County for four years before taking on the coordinator job here.
According to the Vermont Judiciary website, treatment court dockets are programs for certain offenders who have substance use or mental health disorders. Those that agree to participate in the program plead guilty to crimes they are accused of.
“Participants must follow program rules and show up for treatment and court hearings. Each program has a team to help people stop using drugs and committing crimes. The teams use rewards for good choices and sanctions for harmful choices to help people learn how to get and stay sober and live law-abiding lives. The judge and the team help each participant pursue work, education, and other goals that will lead to a better life,” the website states.
McElroy oversees the Washington County program, doing data entry and record keeping. She also works with those who are referred to the program to see if they are a good fit and is the go-to person for all treatment court matters.
Alfonso Villegas is a deputy state’s attorney for Washington County and serves as the state side of the treatment court team.
“Her expertise is immeasurable,” Villegas said of McElroy.
He said she’s like having a text book available for a class because she’s always present and available to give information when needed.
“She does so much. I cannot imagine the treatment court operating without her,” he said.
Andrew Pappone, an attorney at the law firm Rubin, Kidney, Myer & Vincent, represents the defense side of the team.
Pappone said McElroy understands first-hand what a treatment journey is like.
“I think Elliott is sort of an anchor for a lot of the participants,” he said, adding when something goes sideways for someone in the program, they feel like they can reach out to her. He said she’s quick to address conflicts so the team can move forward.
Margaret Joyal is the director of outpatient services at Washington County Mental Health Services which provides a full-time case manager to the treatment court.
Joyal described McElory as the “heart and soul” of the treatment court. She said what makes McElroy good at her job is her absolute dedication to it and belief people can turn their life around.
“She believes that fully and profoundly,” Joyal said.
She said McElroy knows the treatment court process inside and out and brings a hopefulness with her.
Judge Mary Morrissey oversees the treatment court. Morrissey said McElroy is involved in every critical stage of the process.
“Even though folks in treatment court have a case manager, Elliott is always that initial point of contact and sometimes participants develop a strong connection with her. So she will also provide some support to people as they’re participating in the program. I consider Elliot to really be the linchpin of the program. It’s because she does her job so effectively that treatment court is able to provide a path that involves support and structure to people as they work their way through addiction and towards recovery,” Morrissey said.
Judge Brian Grearson is now the chief superior judge for the state. But Grearson knew McElroy when he was sitting on the bench in Barre and she first started at the courthouse. He said she impressed him from the get-go.
“Just the way she was with people. I mean her clinician skills are top-shelf, but it’s the way she related to people and particularly this population. In order to be successful in what she’s doing with this population, she has to build trust and she has done that wherever she’s gone. Not only with the participants, but with the court staffs and the judges. She’s unique,” he said.
He said she’s “the glue that binds” and everyone that has worked with her has been impressed by what she brings.
“She’s just a great person, bottom line,” he said.
McElroy said it was nice to hear the kind words her colleagues had for her. She said she’s put a lot of time and energy into the program to get it where it is today, but she couldn’t have done it without the other members of the team.
McElroy didn’t want to get into her personal experience that brought her to treatment work, but she said, “I think you’d be hard-pressed to find any person or any family that hasn’t been impacted by substance use. Mental health issues, for that matter, as well. And I think that everybody deserves an opportunity to have a good life and to have support in making changes that are going to make their lives better.”
She said she loves working with the participants and seeing the positive changes they make in their lives.
“Participants don’t always see the changes in the way that we do. Because being sober is more than just ‘putting the plug in the jug’ as they say in (Alcoholics Anonymous). It’s about changing living situations. It’s about potentially changing who you spend your time with, how you spend your time, what you do for fun, how you’re giving back to the community. … Every time we get to see someone make a positive change that moves them in the right direction, it feels good to know that incrementally, we’re supporting that individual in getting to where they want to be in life,” she said.
Not everyone who participates in the program is successful. McElroy said that’s part of recovery and the challenge of working with someone struggling with addiction.
“Everybody’s journey to recovery is different. Treatment court works for some and it can be a really amazing thing. For other people, we’re not the right program, we’re not at the right time in their lives. And I’d like to think that for individuals that are with us and the program just doesn’t click for them, that they’re able to take something with them when they leave,” she said.
But there are success stories, people who have battled addiction and come out the other side. McElroy recalled a time when she was filling in for someone at the treatment court in Rutland County and there was a graduation where one of the case managers started to cry.
“That felt strange to me,” McElroy said. “That kind of emotion that came out of her. Until it happened to me. I think it’s amazing to see the transformation that happens for participants.”
Now she said she cries at every graduation.
