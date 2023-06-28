BURLINGTON — The very Rev. Msgr. John McDermott, of Burlington, has been elected to serve as the Diocesan administrator as the state of Vermont awaits word on a permanent replacement for the outgoing Catholic bishop, the most Rev. Christopher J. Coyne.

Vermont News First learned today the College of Consultors met on Tuesday to elect Msgr. McDermott to run the statewide diocese as it awaits the appointment of the new bishop.