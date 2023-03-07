MONTPELIER — Residents decided Jack McCullough has been doing a fine job leading the Capital City and can stay on as mayor, while also approving all Town Meeting Day ballot items and electing two new councilors.
According to unofficial results Tuesday night, McCullough received 1,126 votes for the final year of a two-year term as mayor after Anne Watson stepped down in December to join the Vermont Senate. Dan Jones came in second with 708 votes and Richard Sheir finished in third with 272 votes.
McCullough had been acting as mayor in Watson's stead.
After learning he had been elected, he said he was pleased and gratified with the result.
“It was a high-quality campaign,” he said. “All three candidates really focused on the substance of what's happening in the city and what the next direction for the city is.”
McCullough, a legal aid attorney, said based on Tuesday's results, residents are generally pleased with the direction the city is going in.
He said his top priority from the start has been housing. McCullough said he wants to continue the work the city has been doing on projects, including the development of the former Elk's Club property on Country Club Road.
He said another priority will be getting to know the new council members.
In District 3, Tim Heney defeated Thomas Abdelnour, 333-311, to replace Jennifer Morton who did not seek reelection. Abdelnour said immediately after learning of the results that he's considering asking for a recount.
Heney, a real estate broker, said if the result stands, he's excited to start his two-year term.
“My hope is just to expand conversations a little bit beyond where they've been going. Everything passed, so the voters agree,” he said.
Heney said there also need to be conversations about the costs of some projects and how the city is going to pay for them, two aspects that have been missing lately.
Sal Alfano defeated Merrick Modun, 445-292, for the final year of a two-year seat in District 2. Pelin Kohn had been in that seat, but she ran for McCullough's two-year seat in District 2 unopposed. Kohn was appointed to the seat after Conor Casey stepped down in December to join the Vermont House.
Alfano, a carpenter by trade, said the city has some big problems to solve, like infrastructure, and he's looking forward to addressing them. He said the city needs to take a look at the way it's doing things and see if there are adjustments to be made, even if they are temporary.
“Kind of get back on track,” he said. “I think the pandemic threw us off a little bit, and we just need to regroup.”
Councilor Lauren Hierl ran unopposed for her two-year seat in District 1.
For parks commissioner, Andrew Brewer defeated Sophie Ehrhardt, 939-894, for a five-year term.
Voters overwhelmingly approved questions asking if the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority should be dissolved.
They approved the school budget of $28,608,500 by a vote of 1,309-817.
The city budget of $11,495,881 was approved by a vote of 1,553-544.
Residents also voted overwhelmingly to support a $411,774 funding request for Kellogg-Hubbard Library and to amended some bond language for projects voters previously approved.
