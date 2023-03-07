MONTPELIER — Residents decided Jack McCullough has been doing a fine job leading the Capital City and can stay on as mayor, while also approving all Town Meeting Day ballot items and electing two new councilors.

According to unofficial results Tuesday night, McCullough received 1,126 votes for the final year of a two-year term as mayor after Anne Watson stepped down in December to join the Vermont Senate. Dan Jones came in second with 708 votes and Richard Sheir finished in third with 272 votes.

