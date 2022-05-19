MONTPELIER — U-32 High School math teacher Kate McCann has announced she is running for the Vermont House.
McCann lives with her husband and two children on Trillium Hill.
She said in a statement, “Now it is time to lead beyond the classroom. It is time to push for change while preserving what we hold most dear in Vermont. With threats to our environment, democracy and human rights looming, now is the time for me to step up and serve.”
McCann owns and operates North Branch Vineyards with her husband. She also served on the city's Transportation and Infrastructure Committee from 2019 to 2022.
As a teacher, she said her goal has always been, “creating long-lasting, close personal connections with young people” while sharing her enthusiasm and passion for problem solving.
She was named Vermont Teacher of the Year in 2017.
McCann recently served on the legislative Pensions Benefit, Design and Funding Taskforce which helped draft legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.