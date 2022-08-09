MONTPELIER — Capital City Democrats settled a five-way free-for-all in the race to replace longtime lawmakers Warren Kitzmiller and Mary Hooper on Tuesday, but the winners — Kate McCann and Conor Casey — better keep their running shoes on.
Days before any of the ballots were counted in Tuesday’s hotly contested Democratic primary, veteran City Councilor Dona Bate made things interesting by filing the paperwork required to run as an independent. The deadline was last Thursday.
Bate, who has served on the council since 2014 and is chair of the board of the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority, will join McCann, Casey and Progressive Glennie Sewell in a Republican-free race that won’t involve either incumbent come November.
Kitzmiller who recently passed away, announced his retirement earlier this year and Hooper followed suit — sparking interest in the two-member district that has been dominated by Democrats for decades.
The diverse five-member field ranged from 17-year-old Merrick Modun — a soon-to-be high school senior who wasn’t old enough to vote for himself on Tuesday — to 71-year-old Ethan Parke, a former cemetery commissioner who more than was.
Neither won on a day McCann and Casey proved politics can be a team sport and Ken Jones, like Modun and Parke, was on the outside looking in.
Casey, a sitting city councilor, and McCann a high school math teacher, union leader and small businesswoman, advertised, bought lawn signs and frequently campaigned together.
In her first political campaign McCann was the top choice of Capital City Democrats, receiving 1,275 votes, while Casey, now in his third term on the City Council, finished runner-up with 1,114 votes.
Both will be on the ballot in November, while Parke, Jones and Modun all failed to advance.
Parke finished third in the race with 873 votes, followed by Jones, a former school board member, with 822. Modun, whose improbable candidacy got people talking, finished fifth with a respectable 581 votes and, based on his young age, plenty of time to try again.
Attempts to reach McCann for comment were unsuccessful Tuesday night though Casey described his running mate as a “heck of a competitor,” while acknowledging the efforts of the other three candidates.
“Hats off to the opposition,” he said. “They all ran really great races.”
While Casey said he was pleased with the results and confident in what he characterized as a “winning ticket,” he sought to put the primary win in context.
“There’s still work to do,” he said.
That is particularly true given Bate’s entry into the race.
Bate isn’t a stranger to Montpelier politics, and while the District 1 councilor bypassed the primary process that wrapped up on Tuesday, her decision to run as an Independent injects a measure of uncertainty heading into the general election.
Though Sewell has run this race five times before — finishing a distant third to Kitzmiller and Hooper on each of those occasions — Bate may be better positioned to pull off what would arguably be viewed as an upset given Democrats’ dominance in the district.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
