MONTPELIER — An off-cycle mayoral race will be the marquee matchup in the Capital City on March 7, but the Town Meeting Day undercard includes a couple of contests for seats on the city council, as well as a race for a seat on the parks commission.
Due to several disqualified signatures on one candidate’s nominating petition, the passage of Monday’s 5 p.m. filing deadline didn’t quite provide City Clerk John Odum all the information he needed to send the city’s ballots to the printer. Instead, it triggered a one-day “grace period” that gave council hopeful Zach Hughes the opportunity to collect the signatures of eight registered District 3 voters to have his name added to the ballot for the city’s annual elections.
Odum said there were no problems with any of the other petitions, including those submitted by three men who are now in the race to replace Anne Watson as Montpelier’s mayor.
Watson’s December-ending resignation followed her November election as one of Washington County’s three senators and set the stage for the election of someone to serve the year remaining on what was her third consecutive two-year term.
Montpelier voters will have choices as Councilor Jack McCullough, and long-time residents Richard Sheir and Dan Jones all filed the requisite paperwork to run for the city’s highest elected office.
Though McCullough was technically the last to file, the man who has been wielding the gavel in his role as council president since Watson resigned was the first to signal his interest in running for mayor.
Comfortable interviewing candidates in his role as producer and host of Montpelier Civic Forum on ORCA Media, Sheir suddenly is one. So is Jones — a climate change activist, member of the Montpelier Energy Advisory Committee and founder of Sustainable Montpelier.
The race represents the first true test for McCullough, who was appointed to the council in 2018 to fill the District 2 vacancy created when Watson won her first term as mayor. McCullough, an attorney with Vermont Legal Aid, was elected in 2019 and again in 2021, though he ran unopposed both occasions.
Whoever is elected mayor in March will preside over a council with at least two new members — three if you count Pelin Kohn, who was recently appointed to fill the District 2 vacancy created when Conor Casey resigned in December following his November election as one of Montpelier’s two state representatives.
There are contested races for two of those council seats, though Councilor Lauren Hierl is running unopposed for what will be her third two-year term representing District 1 voters. Kohn is the only candidate for the District 2 seat currently held by McCullough.
There is a race for the year remaining on the other District 2 seat — the one Casey surrendered, and Kohn was appointed to fill in December, as well as for the District 3 seat currently held by Jennifer Morton.
The District 2 race pits resident Sal Alfano against Merrick Modun. Modun is a senior at Montpelier High School, a student representative to the Montpelier Roxbury School Board, a member of the city’s complete streets committee, and was among the applicants to replace Casey on the council last month.
Modun, who ran for one of the two legislative seats won by Casey and Kate McCann in November, is back in campaign mode focusing his efforts on District 2.
With Councilor Jennifer Morton stepping down in March, the only question involving the race in District 3 following Monday’s filing deadline was whether Hughes would be in it. If Hughes was able to collect the additional signatures and cure his petition by the end of the day on Tuesday, he’ll be in the mix. If not, what would have been a three-way race for the two-year seat will be a head-to-head matchup between Realtor Tim Heney and Thomas Abdelnour, legislative coordinator for the Vermont State Employees’ Association.
The only other contested race Montpelier voters will settle this year involves a five-year seat on the Parks Commission. That seat is currently held by Andrew Brewer, who is being challenged in his reelection bid by Sophie Ehrhardt.
There are no contested races for four seats on the Montpelier Roxbury School Board, but Montpelier voters will elect at least one new representative — two if you count Lyn Turcotte.
Turcotte was appointed to the board in December to fill the vacancy created by Amanda Garces’ resignation. She’ll be running for one of three three-years seats, as will School Director Jill Remick and Chair Jim Murphy. There are not other candidates for those seats, one of which is currently held by Aniket Kulkarni. Kulkarni is stepping down from the board and Turcotte is running for his seat.
That leaves the one-year remaining on Garces’ three-year term. Scott Lewins is the only candidate for that board seat.
Neither of Roxbury’s two representatives to the nine-member board is up for election this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.