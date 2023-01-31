MONTPELIER — An off-cycle mayoral race will be the marquee matchup in the Capital City on March 7, but the Town Meeting Day undercard includes a couple of contests for seats on the city council, as well as a race for a seat on the parks commission.

Due to several disqualified signatures on one candidate’s nominating petition, the passage of Monday’s 5 p.m. filing deadline didn’t quite provide City Clerk John Odum all the information he needed to send the city’s ballots to the printer. Instead, it triggered a one-day “grace period” that gave council hopeful Zach Hughes the opportunity to collect the signatures of eight registered District 3 voters to have his name added to the ballot for the city’s annual elections.

