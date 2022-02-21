BARRE — For only the third time in 16 years Granite City voters will settle a contested mayoral race on Town Meeting Day and Jake Hemmerick and Rich Morey can take comfort in the fact the person who prevailed on both earlier occasions wasn’t the incumbent.
Neither are Hemmerick and Morey — two 40-year-old men who prefer the monosyllabic informal versions of their first names and are both running for the right to replace Mayor Lucas Herring.
It was Herring who won Barre’s last contested mayor’s race — his first — four years ago. Herring defeated Sue Higby in 2018 and picked up where six-term mayor Thomas Lauzon left off.
A dozen years earlier Lauzon won the other contested mayor’s race, ousting then-incumbent Peter Anthony to begin his record-setting run as mayor.
A lot has changed since 2006.
Anthony is now one of Barre’s two elected state representatives. Lauzon and Higby are locked in a race for the Ward 1 City Council seat now held by Hemmerick. And whether Hemmerick ascends to the council’s center seat or leaves it altogether hinges on his race with Morey.
A former council member, Morey stepped down from his Ward 3 seat a year ago, but very much wants to be Barre’s next mayor.
So does Hemmerick, who moved to Barre in 2019, joined the Planning Commission that year and ran for City Council in 2020. Hemmerick easily ousted Jeffrey Tuper-Giles that year and is now hoping the end of his first two-year term on the council will coincide with the start of his first two-year term as mayor.
Morey can’t match Hemmerick’s comparatively meteoric rise, or his unblemished record, but if you’re looking for proof that persistence pays off in local politics, he is a prime example.
Morey’s initial bid to fill a suddenly vacant Ward 3 seat on the City Council ended in a narrow loss to former council member John LePage in the fall of 2017. LePage won the rematch on Town Meeting Day 2018, but less than two months and another caucus later, he notched a one-vote win at another poorly attended caucus. Morey ran unopposed in March 2019 and uncertainty about whether a move might take him out of Ward 3 prompted his decision not to run in 2021.
In terms of council experience, Morey has a slight edge with nearly three years of service compared to Hemmerick’s two. Neither is the seasoned veteran Herring was when he defeated Higby four years ago and both have served on the council at least one term longer than Lauzon when he beat Anthony in 2006.
A week from now one of them will be mayor of central Vermont’s largest city — one with unprecedented federal funding at its disposal and currently in the midst of an administrative transition.
A new police chief was just hired. A new mayor will soon be seated and both men running for the office are serving on the committee spearheading the search for retiring City Manager Steve Mackenzie’s successor.
Jake HemmerickJake Hemmerick is brimming with ideas about what he’d like to do if elected mayor, and eager to have the chance to execute them.
“I think there’s a moment right now … where there is a tremendous amount of opportunity in the city,” Hemmerick says, citing pandemic-related federal funding the city already has and infrastructure money that should soon follow.
According to Hemmerick, putting that money to good use will be crucial, as is putting the city in the best position to leverage more of it.
Though he is the one currently serving on the City Council, Hemmerick, 40, is pitching himself as the “change” candidate, with bold ideas that will buck the status quo.
“I think the choice for voters this year is: ‘Would you like to continue on with more of the same — more stability — or are you open to new ideas, changes, (and) some cultural change in City Hall?’” he asks.
Hemmerick is firmly in the latter category, though he’s quick to note while he’d like to do some things differently Barre has more than an infusion of federal funding going for it as Herring readies to step down as mayor.
“There’s just a lot of good positive energy right now in the city, and I really want to keep that momentum going,” he says, suggesting the changes he’s talking about involve the kind of things he’s been hearing while out knocking on doors in a campaign that is days away from being decided.
Things like shifting away from a decision-making process that from the outside looking in, and, at times, even from the inside, can seem too reactive and addressing an “affordability” issues that is linked to a too-high tax rate and a stagnant Grand List.
They were the kind of things Hemmerick talked about when he ran for council two years ago, and while the Camp Street resident believes some headway has been made, there is still work to do.
A persistent proponent of both strategic and capital planning, Hemmerick says that won’t change if he is elected mayor, because he believes both are crucial to a well-run city.
Hemmerick says the strategic planning process now in the works will provide the council with shared goals and a shared vision that will inform the budget that will be on the ballot this time next year and detailed capital plans could provide the concrete justification for a local sales tax he voted against including on the March 1 ballot.
“I think the (local option) tax has merit. I just don’t think we were ready for it this year,” he says, suggesting his strong preference would have been to build as bullet-proof a case for the alternative tax as possible before asking voters to weigh in.
When it comes to governance Hemmerick says he tries to be thorough, thoughtful and inclusive.
“I’m all about thinking through things critically and trying to make sure we do it right, do it once and be open to new ways of doing the city’s business,” he said.
Hemmerick applauded Herring for organizing the recently completed “All In For Barre” community planning process and for building a strong network of neighborhood watch programs. The former, he says, has already sparked interest in pursuing housing initiatives, river access and a community center and the latter is something he’d like to take to the next level.
Hemmerick’s idea would be to bring the groups together once a year in a “congress of neighborhoods” to prioritize initiatives that can be incorporated into the budget-building process. Youth engagement is also a priority as is improving the level of trust in local government.
Hemmerick says the most important short-term task for whoever is elected mayor will be to oversee the successful transition to a new city manager.
According to Hemmerick, with Mackenzie planning to retire in July, filling that just-advertised position with the right person will be key.
“It’s top of my list,” says Hemmerick, whose sometimes bumpy relationship with Mackenzie shouldn’t be misinterpreted.
“I know Steve (Mackenzie) and I haven’t always (seen) eye to eye, but I have so much respect for how hard he works, (his) years of service and his complete commitment from the city,” he says, crediting Barre’s retiring manager with crafting a budget he believes deserves voters’ support.
Rich MoreyA year removed from his City Council service, Rich Morey wants back in the game and he’s hoping a successful mayoral bid will help him change the way its been played in his absence.
Morey 40, isn’t averse to “uncomfortable conversations” about everything from the budget on down, but he believes a little less “finger-pointing” and a lot less “second-guessing,” could make a huge difference.
“I’d like to see some return to civility within City Hall,” he says, suggesting employees don’t feel supported and are troubled by the way things have been going.
“I’d like to restore their faith in council,” he says suggesting that goes for the people that make the city function as well as the people they serve on a daily basis.
Repairing those relationships and building that trust, would be a priority for Morey, who says his “non-partisan” candidacy was the product of some bipartisan prodding.
During his three years on the council, Morey, like Herring, was often a swing vote — one that became more important as the council became more polarized.
According to Morey, the council could use another “calm and respectful” to moderate meetings and to keep members focused on why every one of them was elected.
“The interaction of council (members) towards each other and towards the city (staff) … it’s pretty appalling to watch and I think it kind of echoes the divide in our city between people on the perceived ‘left’ and people perceived ‘right,’” he says. “We need people to come together and start making decisions that are best for Barre and not best for one side or the other.”
According to Morey, taxpayers aren’t interested in squabbles that spill on to social media and generate drama and distraction.
“The voters expect results,” he says. “We need work done in our city. We need line-striping, we need paving, we need water lines updated. I want to not just continue to talk about the things that need to get done, I want them to actually get done.”
Morey says that requires not saddling staff with individual council members pet projects, but instead stepping back and letting the city’s paid professionals do their jobs.
“I think a little less micro-managing would go a long way,” he says.
Like Hemmerick, Morey is intrigued by the prospect of what has all the makings of a game-changing two-year tenure.
“We’ve got a unique opportunity in front of us with the money coming from the federal government to really make some lasting changes,” he says. “I’m pretty excited about that … I can’t wait to be mayor!”
Morey says he supports the council’s recent decision to invest $1 million in recently received federal funds on infrastructure projects, but has questions about a plan to invest another $1 million in housing initiatives.
Morey says the housing plan — to the extent one actually exists — has been poorly communicated in recent weeks with individual members suggesting the money has been earmarked in ways that haven’t yet been publicly discussed or decided and there has been a troubling lack of attention to underlying assumptions.
Morey says he is skeptical there is room to build 100 new homes in Barre and even if there were doubtful that exercise would solve the problem he has faced since he started house-hunting in Barre two years ago. Routinely outbid for homes by people who don’t require traditional financing and are able to pay above asking price in cash, Morey says that dynamic would change by building new houses and he’s not sure truly “affordable” homes can be constructed given the cost of labor and materials.
Still, Morey believes housing initiatives should get a hard look and more public discussion than they have received to date. A revolving loan fund — one that would assist homeowners who don’t meet the income eligibility guidelines for subsidized weatherization and energy efficiency programs — might make sense and he was open to other strategies.
Because housing isn’t a traditional municipal function, it’s an area where Morey says a little more talk is required before action.
President of the Barre Partnership and chairman of the committee conducting the city manager’s search, Morey believes the time he has spent working with the downtown organization, coupled with his council service and other connections in the community where he settled 11 years ago, will serve him well if elected.
Morey is opposed to the proposed local options tax, but appreciates the arguments made by Mackenzie and others who believe it would be a good idea. He fears that kind of respectful disagreement has become a lost art in Barre, leading some to feel they either aren’t’ being heard, or its not worth speaking up.
“If I’m mayor everyone is going to get a voice,” he says.
