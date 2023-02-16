MONTPELIER — Three men running for Montpelier’s highest elected office this week shared views on a range of issues facing the city that has been their longtime home and all are now itching to lead.
Though their real-time introductions were the casualty of “technical difficulties” that had viewers of Wednesday night’s livestream forum co-hosted by The Times Argus and ORCA Media wondering what was up, the first 12 minutes of footage wasn’t lost.
That’s a good thing for Dan Jones, Jack McCullough and Richard Sheir, because the opening moments of the forum provided all three mayoral hopefuls an unfettered opportunity to make the case for their respective candidacies, while setting the stage for some of what followed.
The forum, in its entirety, is available at orcamedia.net and bit.ly/forum021523 on YouTube.
Steven Pappas, editor and publisher of The Times Argus, opened the 90-minute sit-down forum, by establishing some simple ground rules. He reminded viewers, who couldn’t hear or see him in real time, it wasn’t a debate and predicted they would be treated to a “civil and respectful dialogue” involving three men who care deeply about Montpelier.
That came through in the introductions that followed, with the candidates speaking in the same order their names appear on ballots that are already available to early voters.
Jones spoke first. “I truly love our little city with its scenic valley, it’s historic and beautiful downtown and it’s kind of pervasive sense of community identity,” he said. “I’d like to help preserve as much of that as possible.”
Jones spoke swiftly, frequently referring to prepared notes, while plugging his past work with the Sustainable Montpelier Coalition and suggesting the city must respond to challenges that have either arrived, or are coming soon.
Sounding themes he would later echo throughout the forum, Jones called for the rapid creation of workforce housing, a concrete response to long-deferred maintenance that is plaguing the city’s water system, and a “hard look” at city spending. Climate change is a concern, he said, and so is what he characterized as “a growing recession.”
“I want to make sure the city is preparing for a wide range of predictable disruptions,” said Jones, who made the most of his two minutes.
“Together we can build a resilient and safe future here, but we must do so in recognition of hard choices,” he added. “As mayor, I hope to provide the needed leadership to adapt and prosper in these challenging times.”
While Jones used most of his allotted time to frame some of the issues that prompted his decision to enter the race to replace former mayor Anne Watson, McCullough — a sitting member of the city council — took the time to introduce himself.
McCullough, who, in his role as council president, has been handling mayoral duties since Watson stepped down in December to assume her new role as one of Washington County’s three senators, didn’t need notes to recount how he moved from Michigan to Montpelier in 1983 and has never regretted it.
“Montpelier is the best place in all of Vermont to live,” he said. “The sense of community, the commitment of our residents and our neighbors to the well-being of the town, and the natural and cultural resources we have all make this a wonderful place to live, (and) to raise a family.”
McCullough touched on his 43-year career in public service as a legal aid lawyer and the time he spent serving as chair of the Montpelier Housing Task Force, as a member and past chair of the board of the Montpelier Housing Authority, and the more than two decades he has served as a local justice of the peace.
McCullough, who was appointed to the council in 2018 to fill a District 3 vacancy created when Watson first ran for mayor, is in the final weeks of his second full two-year term and running to replace Watson again.
“I hope to use my knowledge, my experience and my leadership ability to continue serving the city,” McCullough said, pitching himself as someone who could seamlessly pick up where Watson left off.
Next came Sheir, who urged voters to decide whether that was a good thing.
“Right now, Montpelier is at an inflection point,” he said.
“We’re at a point right now where you need to choose a path and three paths that are distinctly different are going to be offered tonight,” Sheir predicted. “They are not opposing paths, they are parallel paths, and they’re being presented by two different people I’ve known for a long time, who are very able people and civic people, but you’re going to have to choose a path.”
The community producer and host of “Montpelier Civic Forum” on ORCA Media, Sheir was most comfortable on camera and remembered to note he had a path, too, though he wouldn’t hold it against voters if they chose a different direction.
“Standing still and doing nothing and not voting is not really an option,” said Sheir, who closed by predicting the forum would be “extremely informative” and “entertaining.”
That’s how the forum started, though the livestream picked up half-way through Jones’ response to Pappas’s first question: “How should Montpelier grow its tax base?”
Jones’ answer came after McCullough and Sheir had already weighed in.
McCullough lamented the city’s population hadn’t changed much in the past century, the number of households has exploded, and suggested one way to grow the tax base would be to build more housing.
“The biggest challenge facing Montpelier is the lack of housing,” McCullough said — a theme he repeated when talk turned to the redevelopment of city-owned land on Country Club Road and policy decisions that could be made today that would pay off a decade down the line.
In addition to housing, McCullough pointed to lingering uncertainty about whether the state will ever fully reoccupy office buildings that workers toiled helped fuel the city’s central business district.
If elected mayor, McCullough said his message to the state would be clear with respect to its mix of office buildings and parking lots.
“‘If you’re not going to have your workers come back into town, do something else productive with the land,” he said.
While McCullough said he was a skeptic of Caledonia Spirits when that Barre Street project was first proposed, it has become a tremendous benefit to the city.
Sheir said maintaining quality schools and investing in neglected infrastructure were the surest ways to grow the city’s tax base.
“We have to pay attention to our infrastructure,” he said. “Seeing our roads in disrepair does not attract people to our community, or businesses for that matter.”
Jones used the question to echo a concern he expressed in his opening statement and would raise again when talk turned to the candidates’ perceptions of municipal spending.
“People used to think taxes were a nuisance, but now they’re finding them financially threatening,” Jones said.
Jones called for an immediate analysis of Montpelier’s “growing tax burden,” while expressing hope that a soon-to-be-completed reappraisal would iron out existing inequities and address the fact that some commercial properties are assessed at a fraction of their actual worth.
That said, Jones indicated he wouldn’t be averse to exploring the potential for boosting the assessments for properties that aren’t owner occupied, provided those increases aren’t passed on to renters.
The out-of-the-box idea had company on a night when the three mayoral candidates were quizzed about everything from their view on the Country Club Road project and taxpayer tolerance for municipal spending to a district heat project that is still running in the red and a master plan that all three candidates agreed is in need of an update.
Though the candidates generally agreed on many topics, Country Club Road wasn’t one of them.
McCullough served on the council that sought and obtained voter approval to buy the mostly undeveloped 133-acre tract last year and predicted the master plan for the property will be heavy on housing, include a recreation center, and satisfy those who believe some of the land should be conserved.
“It’s a big piece of property, and we can do it,” he said.
Sheir said he voted against acquiring the Country Club Road property — equating the $3 million purchase to “land speculation,” while suggesting the project still lacks a rationale and a price tag, but if elected, he would push for both to be presented by September. That’s much sooner than envisioned in the master planning process now underway.
While Sheir said he believes there is a need for a new recreation center, he objected to the presumption it should be built on the Country Club Road site. He suggested the council demand three alternatives by September — one on Country Club Road, another near Montpelier High School and a third near the municipal swimming pool.
Like Sheir, Jones said he didn’t support the Country Club Road purchase.
“I think it was a bad use of public dollars,” he said, suggesting that if forced to choose between investing in Country Club Road and fixing the city’s deteriorating infrastructure he would opt for the latter.
Jones repeatedly complained the city hadn’t maintained the water system the way it should have and described it’s “50-year plan” as a joke that “kicks the can decades down the road.”
“That’s not a ‘plan,’ that’s a ‘pretend,’” he said, suggesting the city shouldn’t continue what Sheir characterized as its “whack-a-mole” response to water leaks without resolving whether the pressure or the pipes are to blame.
“I’d rather ride on bumpy roads with good water than have it continue the way it is,” Jones said.
Sheir’s “whack-a-mole” comment came as candidates weighed in on a district heat plant that is still running at a deficit.
Sheir complained the project took longer than promised and red flags about the city’s subsurface utilities were ignored at the time.
“The council blew it,” he said, suggesting the city could have emerged from the project with “fully mapped” utilities that still don’t exist, exacerbating a problem with chronic leaks.
Though Sheir said he didn’t support the near decade-old district heat project because the “numbers didn’t make sense to me,” Jones did — and still does. However, he argued the project has been poorly managed by the city.
McCullough was a strong supporter of the district heat project, which reduced the city’s reliance on fossil fuels, but has struggled to attract customers needed to erase annual operating deficits. He said the council has included money in this year’s budget to provide potential customers with incentives to join the system.
With respect to the municipal budget, all three candidates acknowledged some level of angst exists in the community as taxes continue to climb.
“Right now people are feeling it,” Sheir said, suggesting he’d reviewed the budget voters are being asked to approve and was reasonably comfortable with what it contained.
McCullough said he sought at the start to preserve programs that exist and focus municipal resources on projects that were already in the works. Residents, he said, don’t want to see services they value reduced and he wouldn’t quibble with a tax rate that has increased 3.3% during the past two years.
“That’s not going to choke a horse,” he said.
Jones offered a different perspective, suggesting tax bills once viewed as an “annoyance” have become “threatening” to residents struggling with inflation and rising energy costs. That, he said, warrants a hard look at things that were added when the economy was growing because it isn’t any more.
Jones said that’s before factoring in the cost — whatever it is — of addressing problems with the municipal water system.
Sheir and Jones both put diagnosing and fixing what ails the water system at the top of their list of policy decisions that could be made today and pay off in a decade. For McCullough, it was housing.
McCullough said the Country Club Road property is a golden opportunity to create housing at multiple price points, and he advocated converting the upper floors of downtown buildings into housing and projects like one Habitat for Humanity has proposed on Prospect Street.
“What we need is housing,” he said bluntly.
The candidates agreed accessible public restrooms downtown would also be nice, and the fact solving that problem has taken as long as it has is something of an embarrassment.
On homelessness, all three agreed Montpelier is doing its part on that issue. None like the rigidly enforced “two-minute rule” on public comment on council meetings. All would like to see the state increase its payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) payment to Montpelier for its tax-exempt property and are open to other creative arrangements.
It was a wide-ranging discussion during which three older men agreed Montpelier is getting older — Sheir worried it could become a “gated community” inaccessible to those without means, and Jones said it is already viewed by the U.S. Census Bureau as a “naturally occurring retirement community.”
While McCullough hit housing hardest — all agreed Montpelier could use more of it — especially for those unable to afford skyrocketing housing prices that are expected to be reflected in the reappraisal.
Even after adding back the 12 minutes missed by viewers Wednesday night, the forum didn’t last the full 90 minutes and ended with each of the three candidates making one last pitch to voters.
Jones largely read his summation — one that warned, like it or not, change is coming, and old assumptions are insufficient to address looming challenges.
“It is time for a new, more disciplined approach to the challenges of municipal planning, finance and governance,” he said. “My mayoral campaign is aimed at asking such difficult questions about our city’s future and about the choices that we should be making.”
McCullough said he is happily running on a record that has demonstrated his ability to work with all segments of a population he would like to see grow.
McCullough suggested his city council experience and his knowledge of local government equipped him to serve as mayor and address the challenges facing the city.
“I believe I am the person to lead Montpelier into the future,” he said.
Sheir said he liked some of what he heard from Jones and McCullough, but believed he represented a viable third option for voters.
“I do understand management, I do understand oversight … I do understand accountability, and I do understand making hard choices,” he said, suggesting the city has a lot of work to do before the next budget cycle rolls around.
Sheir circled back to lingering questions he believed must be answered about the city’s subsurface infrastructure, while warning residents should brace for a spike in water prices regardless of who wins the election.
“That’s a promise,” he said.
It wasn’t Sheir’s only promise.
“If we face this, we’re not going to like what the experts tell us,” he predicted, before suggesting the exercise was overdue and necessary.
