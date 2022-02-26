MONTPELIER — If you’re looking for politics as unusual, this year’s mayoral race in Montpelier probably qualifies.
It pits a soft-spoken woman — Anne Watson — running for what would be her third consecutive two-year term against a man — Stephen Whitaker — who believes she doesn’t deserve it.
And here’s where the race gets interesting: Whitaker isn’t just running against Watson. He says he is running against the city council as it is currently composed; City Manager Bill Fraser, who Whitaker repeatedly says should be fired; and most of the items — from the budget to a series of bond issues — that are on this year’s Town Meeting Day ballot.
It’s steady-as-you-go-status-quo meets the beyond-change candidate — a progressive who is proud of the progress made on her watch and a blustery guy with strong opinions about how the city is run.
Watson is being tested for the first time in a citywide race and, for the first time since 2014, Capital City voters have a choice when it comes to who occupies the city’s highest elected office.
Anne WatsonAnne Watson says she is eager to keep on doing what she’s been doing, happy to run on her record, and aware there is still work to do.
It’s why Watson, who recently gave birth to her first child, never seriously considered stepping down.
“I really was convinced there were things I would like to make more progress on,” says Watson, who has been a champion of the city’s Net Zero initiative.
Watson, 40, says the arrival of her newborn son, Peter, has redoubled her commitment to making progress on climate action.
“I would like to see us to continue to be leaders in the state cutting the city’s carbon footprint,” she says, suggesting that lofty goal extends beyond municipally owned facilities and vehicles, though they are the logical place to start.
Watson’s is a collaborative approach to governance. She routinely refers to city councilors as “team,” and almost always listens to what they and other members of the public have to say before expressing her own opinions.
Blame it on her day job teaching physics at Montpelier High School.
“I place a high value on making sure that everyone is heard,” says Watson, who considers her patience an attribute and her ability “to hear and understand multiple sides of an issue” a skill that has served her and the citizens of Montpelier well over four years.
It is a skill that has been tested over the last two years thanks to a pandemic that forced the council to shift from in-person to all-remote to the hybrid meetings that were recently abandoned in favor of all-virtual format due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Though case counts are receding, Watson said she views the pandemic as the most pressing challenge facing a city that is the seat of state government.
Watson says worrying about when and how state office buildings will be repopulated is a down-the-road concern because even though recent case counts are encouraging, “we’re not out of the woods yet,” she says.
“The best way to shorten the duration of this pandemic is for everyone to get vaccinated and continue to mask in public,” she said.
Watson says she understands that’s a source of frustration for some, but backs a council-adopted mask mandate that remains in placed, and she says she is pleased with city initiatives and programs designed to keep people connected at a time when that has been challenging.
While riding out the pandemic is front of mind, Watson says addressing homelessness issues it has highlighted isn’t far behind.
Watson says ending homelessness is unrealistic, but filling in identifiable gaps in services is achievable. Those conversations, she says, are underway and the council has earmarked $425,000 in pandemic-related funding to cover the cost of solutions that could range from constructing public restrooms and installing accessible lockers, to creating a permanent day shelter.
Watson says the city also is hoping to expand its social worker and street outreach positions to meet the needs of a diverse population.
“People end up in homelessness for various reasons and no one solution is going to work for everyone, so we need to have multiple avenues of support for our homeless population,” she says.
Watson said completion of the Montpelier Transit Center; construction of 1.9-mile stretch of new bike path that runs from Granite Street all the way to the base of Gallison Hill Road are both highlights of her time in office. The same, she says, goes for the completion of a $16.75 million upgrade to the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
Watson says that project has exceeded the council’s expectations, and she’s hopeful voters approve a $16.4 million bond issue to finance the second phase of the work.
Watson says the pandemic has been “a drag” on many levels, and while she is pleased with the way the city has navigated it, she admits it’s hard not to notice the work that was necessarily deferred due to a mix of furloughed employees and a loss of anticipated revenue.
The good news is those postponed projects now will be completed and the city’s ability to make up lost ground will be aided by an infusion of federal funding.
“After watching everything come to a standstill and all the uncertainty and worry (the pandemic) caused for local businesses … we’re in a position to make up the ground we lost and I’m really excited about that,” she says.
According to Watson, expanding child care opportunities and housing options are priorities, as are equity issues flagged in a recent survey.
“The city has enacted some equity-related recommendations, but we still have a long way to go,” she says. “I’m committed to continuing the dialogue, continuing to learn and to make changes to ensure that everyone feels engaged and valued in our local democratic processes.”
Stephen WhitakerWhoever said “you can’t fight City Hall” has never met Stephen Whitaker.
Frequently the loudest voice in the room — whether it’s virtual or in person — whenever the city council meets, Whitaker is nothing if not relentless.
Whitaker says he is fed up with the “two-minute” time limit that he says is unevenly enforced; he says he is frustrated by public records requests he says haven’t been satisfactorily answered; and he says he is tired of a city council he contends is more interested in “virtue signaling” on issues du jour than tackling everyday problems.
Per his critique, he has publicly slammed the council for being embarrassingly late to problems such as homelessness, or alarmingly over its skis with respect to requests such as the proposal to purchase the former Elks Club property.
From where Whitaker sits, the root of the problem is Fraser, who Whitaker has repeatedly and publicly accused of flaunting the law, lying and chronic “mismanagement.”
Whitaker says a two-page “platform” and five pages of accompanying comments he made about the city budget speak for themselves.
“I believe it is high time we be fiscally conservative with any expenses that would raise the tax rate and work to substantially lower taxes,” he wrote, before issuing a call to action.
“We need to reject the proposed (municipal) budget in order to begin this change,” he wrote, adding: “We also need a new, accountable and honest city manager. Then wisely, through proper planning, forecasting and diligent management, spend the influx of federal dollars on projects that we can sustain and that will enhance our quality of life, while prioritizing progress on long neglected infrastructure maintenance and human needs.”
Whitaker’s plans for a new administration that would lean on a new city manager went out the window this week when city councilors unanimously approved a four-year contract extension with Fraser, who Whitaker frequently refers to as Montpelier’s “mismanager,” fueling an already combustible relationship.
So what would Whitaker do if elected? According to his platform he would scrap the council-approved strategic plan in favor of focusing on seven broad areas.
One of them is “budget issues and citizen engagement.”
Whitaker says he would ditch the two-minute time limit on public comments — provided they are “constructive and informative” — and, assuming it fails, “rewrite the budget from the bottom up.”
Whitaker is a proponent of the $7.2 million bond issue that would finance reconstruction of East State Street, but has said he would postpone the proposed purchase of the Elks Club property, the wastewater treatment plant upgrade, and the plans to construct Confluence Park, which are all the subject of separate bonds on the ballot.
Say goodbye to “wasteful spending” and “gentrification” and hello to “zero-based budgeting” and “prioritizing public works repairs.”
Whitaker says he believes “transparency and accountability” need attention and while “recruiting a new city manager” is off the table given Fraser’s contract extension, Whitaker contends strict adherence to open meeting and public records laws are a must and should be extended to nonprofit organizations that accept taxpayer funds. Restoring faith and trust in government for citizens at all income levels is a must from Whitaker’s perspective.
According to Whitaker, Montpelier’s property taxes are too high; the municipal budget is bloated; the assessment process is opaque; and there is a shortage of housing at all income levels.
According to Whitaker, he’d be open to rent control options, expanding public transportation and has been lobbying for public restrooms since before the pandemic.
Whitaker’s list goes on. Where Watson sees success, he sees failure. When she talks about things that need to be done, he claims they should have been done already.
Whitaker was beating the drum for public restrooms, shower trailers and shelter for the unhoused long before it made headlines, and he hasn’t hidden his displeasure about that, or anything else.
While some have publicly questioned his demeanor, Whitaker doesn’t suffer from a dearth of ideas — ranging from police reform and regionalization to transportation and the environment.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
