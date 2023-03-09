MONTPELIER — Mayor Jack McCullough settled into the center seat he’d been keeping warm since Anne Watson’s December resignation on Wednesday night, as Montpelier’s new-look city council received a crash course in local government.
The evening got off to a ceremonial start with City Clerk John Odum swearing the just-elected members of Montpelier’s seven-member council.
Two of them — Sal Alfano and Tim Heney — are brand-new to the council and both, like McCullough, won contested elections just 24 hours earlier.
A remote participant in Wednesday night’s meeting, Alfano defeated Merrick Modun to earn the District 2 seat that had been held until December by Conor Casey. After administering the virtual oath to Alfano, Odum swore in Heney, who narrowly defeated Thomas Abdelnour in the race for the District 3 council seat previously held by Jennifer Morton.
Odum was just warming up. He jointly administered the oath to Lauren Hierl and Pelin Kohn before turning his attention to McCullough. Hierl ran unopposed for her District 1 seat, and Kohn, who was recently appointed to fill the District 2 vacancy created by Casey’s resignation, was elected to the seat that was occupied until Tuesday by McCullough.
A day after finishing first in a three-way race that included Dan Jones and Richard Sheir, McCullough was sworn in last and before calling his first meeting as Montpelier’s mayor to order, the man who has been performing that role since Watson stepped down to assume her new role in the Vermont Senate took a moment to reflect on the just-concluded election.
“I am grateful for the support and confidence that the voters have placed in me, and I am grateful to the other candidates who ran for mayor,” said McCullough, who went on to “congratulate and welcome” the council’s two new members and the two who were returning.
“I appreciate everyone’s dedication to the city,” he said.
McCullough said he was heartened by what was an unusually active election cycle and the way the candidates — those who won and those who didn’t — conducted themselves.
“I think it’s very healthy to have people contesting and running for every office to really give democracy a chance to work,” he said.
With those observations out of the way, McCullough opened the meeting as he had several times before in his former role as council president, but never as the person elected by voters to do it.
It was a reasonably smooth start for Montpelier’s new mayor, who opened the meeting by noting a time limit on residents who wish to address the council would remain in place, while later hinting he may soon propose a modification to the unevenly enforced “two-minute rule.”
During a session that was dominated by an orientation led by City Manager Bill Fraser and capped by a “lightning round” of introductions of city department heads, the McCullough-led council breezed through the early portion of its agenda.
Hierl was elected to replace McCullough as council president, Councilor Dona Bate was elected as council vice president and Councilor Cary Brown — who, like Alfano, was a remote participant — was elected as parliamentarian.
The council approved rules of procedure, which McCullough said were first adopted in 1963, have been amended several times since, and may well be again in the near future, when he proposes a change involving the duration of public comment to the council.
They also adopted an ethics policy that has been annually approved by councils dating back to 1999 and likely would have adopted standards and group norms if McCullough hadn’t suggested a change that Kohn requested to see in writing.
The tweak proposed by McCullough involved complaints he’s received from people who have reached out to council members with concerns and haven’t heard back.
“People are entitled to expect that … we are going to respond to what their concerns are,” he said.
McCullough’s proposed addition to the list of standards and norms essentially stated councilors “would strive to respond promptly and respectfully to communications from the public.”
When Kohn said she’d like to see the change in writing, McCullough suggested the item be tabled to accommodate her request.
Amid some confusion about the number of applicants, councilors postponed consideration of a pair of appointments to the energy advisory committee. They did appoint Dan Groberg to fill a vacancy on the community fund board and reappointed Page Guertin to the Conservation Commission.
Fraser took it from there, giving councilors an in-depth tutorial on their roles and responsibilities, providing department heads an opportunity to explain what they’ve been up to and flag challenges their respective departments face.
The thorough presentation was well-received and particularly appreciated by the council’s two newest members. Heney and Alfano said they had a much better understanding of the city’s operations and some of the challenges it faces as a result of the orientation.
“I greatly appreciate it,” Alfano said. “It’s very helpful.”
david.delcore @timesargus.com
