MONTPELIER — A City Council meeting that opened with an apology over the timing of a police press release involving a “potential threat” at Montpelier High School last week briefly morphed into a call to arms on gun control Wednesday night.
It started with City Manager Bill Fraser acknowledging what he characterized as “fair criticism” over the timing of a news release that was issued earlier in the day.
“We could have released it earlier,” he said. “There was no real reason (for the delay) and if people are upset by that I take responsibility and apologize.
The release provided limited information involving an ongoing investigation that was launched last week when police were apprised of a “potential threat” allegedly made by a high school student for whom they immediately obtained a temporary extreme risk protection order from the court.
Police said Wednesday they seized two guns and some ammunition from a private residence last week and Superintendent Libby Bonesteel subsequently confirmed the student would not return to school this year.
The back-to-back news releases issued Wednesday afternoon were posted the day after an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Fraser commended Montpelier police for their swift action responding to and neutralizing the “potential threat” as soon as it was called to their attention last week. He also stressed it was too early to jump to conclusions.
“There’s no evidence of an actual crime being committed,” Fraser said. “It’s not illegal to have guns in your home. There’s things that people can say, especially not during school hours, that may not rise to the level of what Vermont statutes call ‘criminal threat’ and the matter is under criminal investigation.”
On Thursday, Fraser confirmed the potentially threatening comments, which Bonesteel indicated Wednesday were reported by another student and staff members, were made on a Saturday and reported to police last Tuesday, prompting an immediate investigation.
Fraser said the mass school shooting in Texas influenced the decision to release information that was circulating in the school community.
Councilors who were already scheduled to approve a proclamation recognizing June 3 “National Gun Violence Awareness Day” noted current events — a May 14 shooting in a Buffalo supermarket and Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas — both occurred since the proclamation was drafted.
“It’s heartbreaking that this (proclamation) is so relevant,” said Mayor Anne Watson.
Watson, who recently announced her Democratic candidacy for one of Washington County’s three senate seats, said she was “personally frustrated and angry” about the latest developments and suggested residents consider calling their lawmakers.
“Let them know where we’re at with gun legislation is not sufficient,” she said. “We need to have better gun laws in Vermont.”
Councilor Conor Casey who recently announced his Democratic candidacy in Montpelier’s two-member legislative district, echoed that assessment.
Casey, who drafted the proclamation on behalf of Gun Sense Vermont, blasted lawmakers at every level for failing to take “meaningful action” needed to “change the culture in a gun-obsessed country.”
Casey called for repealing Vermont’s “Sportsmen’s Bill of Rights” and suggested the Buffalo supermarket could just as easily have been Shaw’s in Montpelier, and the school in Texas could have been in Vermont.
“It’s easy to say it happens in other places, but gun violence happens everywhere,” he said.
Councilor Lauren Hierl isn’t running for higher office, but said she too was shaken by recent shootings.
“We need federal action, we need state action, contact your legislators,” she said. “We need to grieve, but we also need to act.”
The council approved the proclamation and, following a “moment of silence” suggested by Watson moved on to other business. The conversation drifted back to guns as the meeting was coming to a close with Watson renewing her call for “common sense gun legislation,” Casey noting Gun Sense Vermont will have a presence at the local farmers market on Saturday and Councilor Cary Brown praising the students and staff members who heard something in Montpelier last week said something because it might have made a difference.
“We need to really be looking out for each other and really be paying attention to each other,” she said, echoing calls for “more sensible gun safety laws.”
