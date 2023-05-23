BARRE — Two Massachusetts men are facing drug charges after police executed a search warrant in Barre City.
One of the men had been facing drug charges in Washington County years ago, but the case was dismissed because the investigating officer, John Helfant, reportedly did not receive consent to search the man’s bag where drugs were found.
Carlos Inostroza, 30, of Indian Orchard, Massachusetts, and Josue Cordero, 32, of Springfield, Massachusetts, each pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, narcotic possession, cocaine possession and heroin possession.
If convicted, both men face a maximum sentence of 76 years in prison. They each were ordered held on $25,000 bail and are currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Cpl. Brittany Lewis, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit police executed a search warrant on a home on North Seminary Street on May 19. Lewis said the home was known by police as a place where drugs were being distributed.
Lewis said inside the home, investigators found Inostroza and Cordero. On Inostroza, she said police found $380 in cash. She said police found $480 in cash on Cordero.
On the kitchen table, Lewis said there were multiple bags of a substance that appeared to be cocaine. She said there also were digital scales.
Lewis said a black bag found in the home contained bundles and glassine bags of suspected fentanyl. She said a metal box found at the home contained more suspected fentanyl and cocaine, as well as pills that appeared to be the opioid oxycodone.
Lewis said outside the home, police located a Jeep Compass with Connecticut license plates. She said a member of Cordero’s family later reported the Jeep had been rented by a family member and Cordero had been using it.
Lewis said the white substance field-tested positive for cocaine and weighed about 54.71 grams with packaging. She said the substance inside in the 405 bags found at the home field-tested positive for fentanyl.
Court records show police expected to find John Baker, 42, and Miriam Cruz, 66, at the home when the search warrant was executed. Deputy State’s Attorney Zachery Weight said in court Monday that the state will be applying for arrest warrants for those two residents who allowed Cordero and Inostroza to use the home to sell drugs.
Weight said Inostroza also has an extraditable arrest warrant out against him from Pennsylvania. The prosecutor said that warrant is related to a cruelty to a child case in that state.
Inostroza had been facing drug charges in the county previously. He entered into a plea agreement with the state in 2019 where he pleaded guilty to felony counts of heroin and cocaine possession, as well as a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. He agreed to a sentence of time served.
But Inostroza was allowed to withdraw his pleas and the state dismissed the case against him because Rory Thibault, the state’s attorney at the time, reported his office was made aware of a “material discrepancy” between what Helfant put in his affidavit and what the body camera footage showed of the incident.
Helfant was the investigating officer in the case and was working for the police department in Berlin at the time. He was later hired as the police chief in Northfield and announced in February that he would retire from that position this month.
Helfant said in his affidavit he had been given consent to search a backpack where drugs were found. Inostroza was a passenger in a vehicle Helfant had approached at the Highgate Apartments in Barre because he suspected the vehicle was involved in drug activity, according to court records. Judge Mary L. Morrissey reviewed bodycam footage from Helfant and determined the footage did not show evidence that Inostroza gave Helfant permission to search his backpack.
Helfant has defended his actions in that case and maintained he did have consent from Inostroza.
Thibault dismissed a second drug case in 2019 involving Helfant. This case involved Jermaine Parsons, of the Bronx, New York.
Helfant said in his affidavit Parsons had given him consent to search Parsons’ sneakers after a traffic stop in East Montpelier in July 2018. Helfant said he found drugs inside the shoes.
Thibault said bodycam footage from that stop appeared to show Parsons revoking that consent, but the shoes were searched anyway.
Helfant defended his actions in this case, as well, stating Parsons revoking consent didn’t matter because Helfant had already found psilocybin mushrooms on Parsons, so he had probable cause to arrest Parsons and could then search him without consent.
These two dismissed cases were the basis of a Giglio, or Brady, letter Thibault had issued against Helfant. These letters, named after national court cases, alert defense attorneys to credibility issues involving individual police officers, which can include lying in affidavits or showing bias against someone or engaging in possible criminal activity.
Both the previous Inostroza case and the Parsons case involved white women who were in the driver’s seat of the vehicles involved. Both women reportedly were involved in drug activity and may have been operating under the influence at the time, but Parsons and Inostroza appeared to be Helfant’s focus.
Thibault wrote in his Brady letter against Helfant that he was concerned about potential bias involving Helfant, that the chief was engaging “in a disparate treatment of a Hispanic male (Inostroza) and an African American male (Parsons) based on the actual or alleged Constitutional violations, compared with the treatment of the Caucasian females who, in both cases, were the operators of the motor vehicles.”
Helfant has denied any wrongdoing.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.