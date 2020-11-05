BARRE — A Massachusetts man facings drug charges is now accused of attacking and restraining a woman.
Malcolm Morillo, 23, of Springfield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of second-degree unlawful restraint and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services. If convicted, Morillo faces a maximum sentence of seven and a half years in prison. He was released on a $2,500 unsecured appearance bond.
Trooper Jacob M. Fox, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a family fight was reported Monday on Austin Road in Marshfield. Fox said the caller reported her friend had been assaulted on Halloween.
The trooper said he met with the victim and saw she had a black eye. She told Fox she was not seriously injured and didn’t need medical attention.
The victim told Fox she was in a relationship with Morillo and had gone to a friend’s birthday party on Oct. 30 without him. Fox said the victim reported the next morning Morillo was yelling at her about the party.
Later that night, the victim told Fox that Morillo started yelling at her again and at one point threatened to kill her. She told the trooper Morillo then got on top of her and punched her multiple times in the back of the head and once in the face.
Fox said the victim reported Morillo took her phone so she could not call 911 and had blocked an exit with chairs so she couldn’t leave.
The victim told Fox the next morning she drove Morillo to his mother’s home in Springfield, Massachusetts, because Morillo told her they can’t be near each other. After dropping Morillo off, she told Fox she started getting text messages from him telling her to come pick him up, according to court records.
Fox said he spoke to Morillo over the phone Monday and he reported he and the victim had hit each other during the altercation. He told Fox the victim had grabbed his shirt and tried to shake him, but he pushed her away. Fox said Morillo reported they had hit each other with open hands and the strikes had been made on their bodies, not their face. Morillo told Fox he didn’t know how the victim got the black eye.
Fox said Morillo returned to Vermont Wednesday and was arrested. The trooper said Morillo admitted to causing the victim’s black eye during questioning.
Morillo is already facing two felony counts of selling heroin. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in September 2019.
In that case, police said Morillo had sold heroin to a cooperating individual working with the Vermont Drug Task Force. Police said Morillo had sold heroin to the individual during controlled buys in November and December 2018 from Morillo’s residence in Barre.
